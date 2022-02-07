Back-to-back: Monarchs repeat as NSAA state dual wrestling champions

KEARNEY - Aquinas Catholic returned to Kearney for the first time in two years to defend its NSAA Class C State Dual Wrestling championship and left no doubt.

On the backs of a talented and deep group, Aquinas was one dual away from lifting the trophy for the second straight time.

The Monarchs entered Saturday's championship dual against Battle Creek with an average margin of victory of 43.8 points.

Aquinas then encountered its biggest deficit in a dual all season when the Braves jumped out to a 15-0 lead on two falls and a win by decision.

Zander Kavan began the comeback with a fall at 1 minute, 35 seconds. He started a run of eight straight wins by the Monarchs en route to a 48-18 victory and a second straight state dual wrestling title.

"It's pretty awesome. Everybody contributed. Everybody got a win," Aquinas head coach Roy Emory said. "In the final dual there, we got down early and we had some guys step up and get us big wins and get us back into it. Both on the scoreboard and mentally, flipping that momentum was huge."

During its eight-match win streak, Aquinas received wins by sophomores Jakob Kavan and Jacob Moravec, juniors Zander Kavan and Colin Hough and seniors Hunter Vandenberg, Christopher Nickolite and Hunter Stutzman.

Hough, Kelby Coufal and Stutzman entered the championship dual 0-2, but each recorded their first win of the day against Battle Creek to propel the Monarchs.

"We've got a lot of good wrestlers that we can throw out there. We have some good JVs that we don't even use very much because we have so much depth on our varsity," Emory said. "When you have a big senior class, that's going to be a part of it, but we've got some good, young wrestlers too."

In the quarterfinals, Aquinas defeated David City for the second time this season 55-15. The Scouts started the dual with a win by decision. But after that early momentum, Aquinas won nine of the next 11 matches and put it out of reach 44-6. The Monarchs downed the Scouts for the second time this season, this time 55-15.

Saint Paul was up next in the semifinals. Aquinas wore down the Wildcats, winning three bouts by technical falls and two by major decisions. The Monarchs jumped out to a 29-0 lead, winning the first six matches and nine of the first 11 that turned into a 50-18 win.

Paul Buresh, Zander, Jakob, Moravec, Vandenberg and Nickolite won all three of their matches. Michael Andel and Grady Romshek were victorious in two matches.

Nickolite, who fended off a late challenge from Battle Creek's Korbyn Battershaw to preserve his undefeated record, explained the domino effect of one Monarch's success.

"It's just one after another. Our guys win a match and everyone just builds off of it," Nickolite said. "We go through battle every day in the practice room. Everyone has what it takes to be performing at that kind of level. It's just what we're expected to do."

The foundation of the Monarchs wrestling program lies with the senior class. Five of the six win leaders are seniors. Nickolite leads the way with 40 wins while Andel, Vandenberg, Buresh, and Reilly Miller all have 30 wins. Marcus Eickmeier and Hunter Stutzman have 21 and 12 wins, respectively.

The group has now combined to win back-to-back state dual titles and a state tournament runner-up trophy last year.

"There's some guys that came in pretty salty and then there's guys that put in a lot of work to climb the ladder. Guys who were JVs with losing records as freshmen, and they're big dogs now," Emory said. "It takes a lot of work, a lot of dedication and I'm really proud of them."

Vandenberg said it felt great knowing the work they put in, practice, time in the weight room, summer trips to camps and everything else is paying off.

"Feels great to know that we picked up where we left off," Vandenberg said. "They have a great team next year, maybe get a third one, but it feels good to leave with a win."

Nickolite said the team's discipline has enabled Aquinas' success. He added that every wrestler is working hard to be on mat every weekend. Emory agreed with that perspective.

"They push each other to get better in practice every day so much. You can't even survive in our room if you don't want to be a competitor," he said. "That just helps us to pass people by."

With one goal accomplished, the Monarchs turn their attention to districts beginning Friday at Madison. Aquinas, last year's state tournament runner-up, eyes to be the tournament championship this time.

"We've got to celebrate right now and then its mind shift, back to work," Emory said. "Can't be satisfied. On Monday, we're not satisfied anymore. We've got more work to do, more goals to accomplish."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.