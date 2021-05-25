 Skip to main content
Baker leads Husky girls at Burke
  • Updated
Perry Larmon

SRC's Kaylei Perry takes off following the hand off from teammate Ava Larmon for the second leg of the 1600 relay on Saturday at the state meet in Omaha.

OMAHA - A youthful Shelby-Rising City group got a taste of what it hopes to be experiencing more of over the next two or three years - competition at the highest level.

The Huskies took four evens to the Class C track and field championships in Omaha on Friday and Saturday and sent six total athletes - all of those were either sophomores or freshman other than one senior.

Sophomore Liberty Baker delivered the best result of the trip in the 100-meter hurdles when she was 12th. Senior Kira Pavlik finished her career with a 13th-place showing in the pole vault, Ava Larmon, Kaylei Perry, Alex Larmon and Baker were 15th together in the mile relay and sophomore Angel Barnes was 22nd in the 3200. The Larmons and Perry are all freshmen.

Baker ran 16.05 seconds in the high hurdles, .36 behind eighth and the final invite to the medal round. Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran ran 15.03 and won the gold. 

Pavlik cleared 8 feet, 8-6, and 9 feet before three misses at 9-6. The final medal position made it to 10 feet. Mya Zohner took gold at 11 feet.

The Larmons, Perry and Baker ran 4 minutes, 22.95 seconds and bested their district time by more than 2 seconds. Chase County crossed the line first at 4:04.86.

Barnes ran her first-ever state event in 13:30.95 and was 22nd.

Chase County won the girls Class C title with a total of 68 points, 19 better than Hastings Saint Cecilia.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Alex Larmon

Shelby-Rising City freshman Alex Larmon comes down the front stretch in for the final leg of the 1600 relay at the state meet.
Liberty Baker

SRC sophomore Liberty Baker completes the third leg of the 1600 relay at the state meet. Baker also qualified in the 100 hurdles and was 12th.
