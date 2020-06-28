Bank of the Valley blasts Hooper/Scribner, picks up first win

Lavicky came up fourth in the second inning and kept a streak of hits alive. Lakeview had singled, tripled and singled when he stepped into the batter's box with one on and none down. He pulled a full-count pitch to the left past the shortstop for a clean base hit.

An Eric Mustard double in the next at bat brought him home.

Lavicky had the bat in his hands again in the third with one on and one down. He jumped on a 1-0 fastball for a shot past the third baseman. A ground out then a single sent him home for his second run of the game.

The two hits were his first two of the year after going 0 for 4 in the season opener.

Eric Mustard at the top of the lineup was 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Caden Pelan, right behind him, was 3 for four with four driven in. Five different Bank of the Valley players had multiple hits.

Ian Gibbs drew the start on the mound and went two innings with two hits, two strikeouts and a walk. Haustyn Forney then threw the third inning allowing three hits, two runs, one earned, striking out two and walking one. Colten Korth finished the final two innings with a hit, an unearned run and three Ks.