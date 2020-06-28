Bank of the Valley blasts Hooper/Scribner, picks up first win

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors piled up 16 and 12 runs en route to earning their first win of the season in a 12-3 five-inning road victory June 24 at Hooper/Scribner.
That also meant the first win of the season for David City players Keegan Lavicky and Michael Rerucha.
Lavicky went 2 for 2 on the night, scoring two runs out of the No. 9 spot in the order. Lavicky started at catcher and went three innings behind the plate catching two different teammates. He was substituted out with a 9-2 advantage.
Rerucha came on in the fourth in right field, went 0 for 1 on a ground out to second in his only at bat.
Lavicky, Rerucha and the Lakeview Seniors had started the season 0-2 and were coming an 8-0 shutout loss two days earlier.
In the first win of the season, it was a no-doubter. Bank of the Valley scored 1 in the first, six in the second and two in the third before Hooper/Scribner pushed two across in the home half of the third.
"We talked about it going into the game, that we had to work on our approach at the plate. That was evident last night," coach Brach Johnson said. "We had a lot of guys go deep in the count, have a seven or eight-pitch at bat then put the ball in play - definitely a lot more disciplined approach at the plate for sure."
Lavicky came up fourth in the second inning and kept a streak of hits alive. Lakeview had singled, tripled and singled when he stepped into the batter's box with one on and none down. He pulled a full-count pitch to the left past the shortstop for a clean base hit.
An Eric Mustard double in the next at bat brought him home.
Lavicky had the bat in his hands again in the third with one on and one down. He jumped on a 1-0 fastball for a shot past the third baseman. A ground out then a single sent him home for his second run of the game.
The two hits were his first two of the year after going 0 for 4 in the season opener.
Eric Mustard at the top of the lineup was 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Caden Pelan, right behind him, was 3 for four with four driven in. Five different Bank of the Valley players had multiple hits.
Ian Gibbs drew the start on the mound and went two innings with two hits, two strikeouts and a walk. Haustyn Forney then threw the third inning allowing three hits, two runs, one earned, striking out two and walking one. Colten Korth finished the final two innings with a hit, an unearned run and three Ks.
Lakeview closed it out early on the mercy rule with three more runs in the top of the fith. Hooper/Scribner could only manage one in the bottom half.
"The kids want to compete hard and win games. I listen to them talk, and that's what they want to do," Johnson said. "They were really confident going in. They're confident for the rest of the season."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
