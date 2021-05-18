Barnes, Baker, Pavlik, 1600 relay earn a trip to Omaha

Shelby-Rising City track and field will have a chance at four medals when the state meet begins in Omaha on Friday. The Huskies qualified three individual events and one relay at the district meet in Wood River.
The SRC girls earned all four invites. Kira Pavlik, Liberty Baker and Angel Barnes will compete individually while Baker, Alex Larmon, Ava Larmon and Kaylei Perry will team up for the 1600 relay.
Overall, the girls won 11 medals at the district meet, scored 51 points and finished fifth out of 10 teams. The boys won three medals, scored five points and were 10th.
"We have a very young and competitive group of girls that have such amazing potential," coach Aundrea Morner said." I know they will experience some nerves and uncertainty on Friday and Saturday, but I also know they will compete just like they've done all season."
The 1600 relay came into the meet with the top time on the pre-meet sheets and held that position on a run of 4 minutes, 25.38 seconds. Baker, the Larmons and Perry were more than two seconds better than the runner-up team.
Baker was in a similar position in the 100 hurdles, was second overall but still earned the automatic bid to state. She had the top time in the preliminary round at 16.82 seconds then ran 16.28 in the finals and was .55 behind Tabitha Seip, the winner from Nebraska Christian.
The two surprises of the day were Pavlik in the pole vault and Barnes in the 3200. Pavlik reached a personal-best of 8 feet, 10 inches, tied two others but had fewer misses.
"This is huge for her. Kira has worked so hard at all of her events these last four years of her high school career," Morner said. "It is so wonderful to see her hard work rewarded in what could have been her last meet of her high school career."
Barnes has been battling an ankle injury all season and somewhat behind the pace she had been hoping to improve on all season. To make it to Omaha, Barnes and the coaching staff thought her only chance for state was by cutting 20 seconds off her previous best of 13:13. She came across the line in 12:53.10. Although she was fourth, she was just fast enough to earn the final additional qualifier invite. Barnes was clear of the next closest runner by more than four seconds.
Other girls medalists included Allie Neujahr tying for third in the high jump, Alex Larmon winning bronze in the 400, Ava Larmon was just behind her in fourth, Pavlik was fifth in the high jump, the 400 relay was fifth and Pavlik was sixth in the triple jump.
Hunter White led the boys with fifth-place performances in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. The 3200 relay team of Gabe Dutton-Mofford, Tylan Bluel, Payton Sliva and Gavin Dutton-Mofford were sixth.
"Like I told the girls, the situation is pretty straightforward - they worked their butts off all season and earned their place at state, now it's time for us to go down there and show everyone what we're made of," Morner said. "The future is only going to get brighter for this group of girls."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net.