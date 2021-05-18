Barnes, Baker, Pavlik, 1600 relay earn a trip to Omaha

The two surprises of the day were Pavlik in the pole vault and Barnes in the 3200. Pavlik reached a personal-best of 8 feet, 10 inches, tied two others but had fewer misses.

"This is huge for her. Kira has worked so hard at all of her events these last four years of her high school career," Morner said. "It is so wonderful to see her hard work rewarded in what could have been her last meet of her high school career."

Barnes has been battling an ankle injury all season and somewhat behind the pace she had been hoping to improve on all season. To make it to Omaha, Barnes and the coaching staff thought her only chance for state was by cutting 20 seconds off her previous best of 13:13. She came across the line in 12:53.10. Although she was fourth, she was just fast enough to earn the final additional qualifier invite. Barnes was clear of the next closest runner by more than four seconds.

Other girls medalists included Allie Neujahr tying for third in the high jump, Alex Larmon winning bronze in the 400, Ava Larmon was just behind her in fourth, Pavlik was fifth in the high jump, the 400 relay was fifth and Pavlik was sixth in the triple jump.