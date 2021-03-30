Barnes, Wingard win at home

Shelby-Rising City track and field saw more of the same and a preview of the future in a home triangular meet March 25.

Senior Colin Wingard, a regular contributor his entire career, and sophomore Angel Barnes, in her first varsity meet, produced two wins apiece for the Huskies. Wingard took the top spot in the shot put and discus while Barnes was the winner in the 1600 and 3200 meters.

The boys and girls combined for four other runner-up finishes and seven events in third place.

"I think our athletes did a great job of competing for the first time out as a whole team. We are a very young team this year and had some nerves for the first time out, but the kids are working hard in practice and making strides to get better every day," SRC coach Aundrea Morner said. "I am happy to see our seniors having some great success early on in the season, and I know their hard work will continue to pay off. By the end of the year, I believe we're going to be seeing some fantastic marks and times from our athletes."

Barnes crossed the line first in the mile in a time of 6 minutes, 3 seconds and completed the two mile in 13 minutes, 39 seconds. Her mile time was 18 seconds better than second place. She was 15 seconds faster in the two mile.