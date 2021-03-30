Barnes, Wingard win at home

Shelby-Rising City track and field saw more of the same and a preview of the future in a home triangular meet March 25.
Senior Colin Wingard, a regular contributor his entire career, and sophomore Angel Barnes, in her first varsity meet, produced two wins apiece for the Huskies. Wingard took the top spot in the shot put and discus while Barnes was the winner in the 1600 and 3200 meters.
The boys and girls combined for four other runner-up finishes and seven events in third place.
"I think our athletes did a great job of competing for the first time out as a whole team. We are a very young team this year and had some nerves for the first time out, but the kids are working hard in practice and making strides to get better every day," SRC coach Aundrea Morner said. "I am happy to see our seniors having some great success early on in the season, and I know their hard work will continue to pay off. By the end of the year, I believe we're going to be seeing some fantastic marks and times from our athletes."
Barnes crossed the line first in the mile in a time of 6 minutes, 3 seconds and completed the two mile in 13 minutes, 39 seconds. Her mile time was 18 seconds better than second place. She was 15 seconds faster in the two mile.
Alex Larmon in the 400, Allie Neujahr in the high jump and Kira Pavlik in the pole vault all accepted silvers. Larmon just .09 behind the winner while Neujahr was two inches short in the high jump. Pavlik tied for the top clearance in pole vault but lost the tie breaker on number of missed attempts.
Wingard led the boys team with a win in the shot put on a toss of 46 feet, 7 inches. His best throw in the discus was 141 feet, 2 inches. He took shot put gold by more than four inches and earned the win in the discus by nearly 24 feet.
Gavin Dutton-Mofford was the runner-up in the 3200. Hunter White in the 110 hurdles and Justin Knoll in the high jump were both third. Each of the Husky boys three relays - 400, 1600 and 3200 - also came in third. No names of relay members were listed on the results.
Shelby-Rising City track was back in competition on Wednesday at Osceola and is at Fullerton on Tuesday.
