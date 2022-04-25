Behrns, Eickmeier win golds, bronze

Neely Behrns and Lili Eickmeier each took home a gold and bronze medal at the Centennial Invite on April 19. Behrns claimed gold in the long jump, lunging to a mark of 15 feet, 10 inches. The senior won by 3/4 of an inch.

In the 100, Behrns sprinted to a time of 13.11 seconds. She also earned a fourth-place medal in the 200 with a time of 26.90 seconds.

Eickmeier medaled in both hurdle races. She won the 100 hurdles clocking in at 17.36 seconds. The senior crossed the finish in the 300 hurdles at 53.85 seconds for third.

Avery Couch and Addison Kuhlman went first and second, respectively in the triple jump. Couch posted a leap of 34-1 while Kuhlman tallied a mark of 32-5.

Barrett Andel and Jack McKay recorded the best results among the David City boys. Andel placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 10-6. In the 200, McKay sprinted to a time of 23.14 seconds for bronze.

David City's 3200 relay team of Neil Olson, Brayden Johnson, Andel and Reese Svoboda led the Scouts to third with a time of 10 minutes, 12.52 seconds.

McKay and Hailey Glodowski each won fourth-place medals. McKay earned it in the 100 with a time of 11.53 seconds. Glowdowski completed the 3200 in 13:55.01.

Meagan Jahde and Ashley Villalba placed fifth in the 400 and discus throw, respectively. Jahde completed the race in 1:10.03 and Villalba recorded a throw of 29-6.5.

Trinity Boss and Darwin Arcos also left Centennial with a medal. Boss medaled in the 100 with a time of 14.38 seconds and Arcos won his medal in the shot put, throwing for a mark of 42-6.

The David City girls finished the meet in the fifth place with 72 points. Centennial won the title with 105 and Malcolm was second with 85.

Lakeview took home the boys title with 134 points. Milford was the runner-up with 105 as David City placed seventh with 27 points.

The Scouts competed Tuesday at the Shelby-Rising City. Their next meet is Saturday at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet in Fairbury.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

