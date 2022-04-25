 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Behrns, Eickmeier win golds, bronze

  • Updated
  • 0
Neely Behrns

David City senior Neely Behrns leaps into the pit in the long jump event at the Aquinas Invite on April 4. Behrns won gold in the event on April 19 at the Centennial Invite.

Neely Behrns and Lili Eickmeier each took home a gold and bronze medal at the Centennial Invite on April 19. Behrns claimed gold in the long jump, lunging to a mark of 15 feet, 10 inches. The senior won by 3/4 of an inch.

In the 100, Behrns sprinted to a time of 13.11 seconds. She also earned a fourth-place medal in the 200 with a time of 26.90 seconds.

Eickmeier medaled in both hurdle races. She won the 100 hurdles clocking in at 17.36 seconds. The senior crossed the finish in the 300 hurdles at 53.85 seconds for third.

Avery Couch and Addison Kuhlman went first and second, respectively in the triple jump. Couch posted a leap of 34-1 while Kuhlman tallied a mark of 32-5.

Barrett Andel

Barrett Andel runs the third leg of the 3200 relay on April 4 at the Aquinas Invite in David City. Andel won a silver medal in the pole vault on April 19 at Centennial.

Barrett Andel and Jack McKay recorded the best results among the David City boys. Andel placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 10-6. In the 200, McKay sprinted to a time of 23.14 seconds for bronze.

David City's 3200 relay team of Neil Olson, Brayden Johnson, Andel and Reese Svoboda led the Scouts to third with a time of 10 minutes, 12.52 seconds.

Hailey Glodowski

Hailey Glodowski runs a lap around the track in the 1600 on April 4 at the Aquinas Invite in David City. Glodowski placed fourth in the 3200 at the Centennial Invite on April 19.

McKay and Hailey Glodowski each won fourth-place medals. McKay earned it in the 100 with a time of 11.53 seconds. Glowdowski completed the 3200 in 13:55.01.

Meagan Jahde and Ashley Villalba placed fifth in the 400 and discus throw, respectively. Jahde completed the race in 1:10.03 and Villalba recorded a throw of 29-6.5.

Trinity Boss and Darwin Arcos also left Centennial with a medal. Boss medaled in the 100 with a time of 14.38 seconds and Arcos won his medal in the shot put, throwing for a mark of 42-6.

The David City girls finished the meet in the fifth place with 72 points. Centennial won the title with 105 and Malcolm was second with 85.

Lakeview took home the boys title with 134 points. Milford was the runner-up with 105 as David City placed seventh with 27 points.

The Scouts competed Tuesday at the Shelby-Rising City. Their next meet is Saturday at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet in Fairbury.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

CENTENNIAL INVITE (DAVID CITY)

UTICA --

Centennial Invitational

April 19 at Centennial High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Centennial 105, 2. Malcolm 85, 3. Lakeview 76, 4. Milford 74, 5. David City 72, 6. Raymond Central 60, 7. Minden 55.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Sarah Spahr (Milford) 5-00.00.

• Long jump - 1. Neely Behrns 15-10.00, 5. Kaydance Smith 14-07.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Avery Couch 34-01.00, 2. Addison Kuhlman 32-05.00.

• Shot put - 1. Alex Galavez (Centennial) 33-02.00, 8. Ashley Villalba 29-06.50, 9. Natalie Robak 28-03.00, 13. Kaidence Morlan 27-02.00.

• Discus - 1. Keira Farritor (Malcolm) 97-10.50, 5. Ashley Villalba 88-10, 7. Natalie Robak 85-00, 11. Grace Eickmeier 78-09.

• Pole vault - 1. Samara Ruether (Centennial) 9-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Macy Stock (Lakeview) 12.85, 3. Neely Behrns 13.11, 6. Trinity Boss 14.38.

• 200 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 26.34, 4. Neely Behrns 26.90, 16. Meagan Jahde 31.29, 18. Cally Schmid 32.37.

• 400 - 1. Blake Barcel 1:03.42, 5. Meagan Jahde 1:10.03, 10. Addison Kuhlman 1:12.60.

• 800 - 1. Addyson Hanson (Malcolm) 2:41.63, 8. Emily Glodowski 3:11.43.

• 1,600 - 1. Lilly Kenning (Milford) 5:39.95, 7. Hailey Glodowski 6:36.62, 10. Hannah Gangwish 7:00.92.

• 3,200 - 1. Lilly Kenning (Milford) 12:16.21, 4. Hailey Glodowski 13:55.01.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Lili Eickmeier 17.36.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Madelyn Lubischer (Raymond Central) 50.19, 3. Lili Eickmeier 53.85, 8. Kaydense Hansen (56.05, 15. Trinity Boss 59.39.

• 400 relay - 1. Lakeview 52.80, 4. David City (Behrns, L. Eickmeier, Boss, Couch) 54.49.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Malcolm 4:32.61, 5. David City (Jahde, L. Eickmeier, Kuhlman, Daro) 4:56.65.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Centennial 11:21.15, 6. David City (E. Glodowski, Zegers, Hansen, Gangwish) 13:23.10. 

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Lakeview 134, 2. Milford 105, 3. Malcolm 91, 4. Minden 81, 5. Centennial 45, 6. Raymond Central 43, 7. David City 27.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Drew Johnson (Malcolm) 5-10.00, 8. Ethan Underwood 5-04.00.

• Long jump - 1. Rylan Holsten (Minden) 19-05.00, 14. Reese Svoboda 16-10.50, 17. Hunter Hlavac 15-06.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Andrew Otto (Raymond Central) 40-07.75, 9. Reese Svoboda 35-11.00, 12. Jona Setz 31-02.25.

• Shot put - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 49-05.00, 6. Darwin Arcos 42-06.00, 19. Dominic Prothman 32-06.00, 20. Jonathan Sosa-Palencia 31-03.00.

• Discus - 1. Eli Osten (Lakeview) 152-00, 7. Darwin Arcos 112-06, 17. Blake Lukert 70-00.

• Pole vault - 1. Brock Mahoney (Lakeview) 13-00.00, 2. Barrett Andel 10-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 11.24, 4. Jack McKay 11.53, 9. Ethan Underwood 12.44, 10. Braxten Osantowski 12.48.

• 200 - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 22.91, 3. Jack McKay 23.14, 18. Jona Setz 26.66, 19. Jayden Lueders 26.99.

• 400 - 1. Logan McGreer (Malcolm) 54.81, 9. Jona Setz 1:01.31, 12. Sam Smith 1:06.02, 14. Lukas Sabata 1:07.79.

• 800 - 1. Carter Roth (Milford) 2:08.97, 9. Brayden Johnson 2:26.85, 10. Barrett Andel 2:35.11, 15. Sam Smith 2:48.69.

• 1,600 - 1. Carter Roth (Milford) 5:00.49, 11. Alex Thoendel 5:49.61, 14. Neil Olson 5:53.94, 15. Angel Carias 6:02.93.

• 3,200 - 1. Kaleb Eickhoff (Milford) 10:54.17, 10. Alex Thoendel 12:46.23, 12. Angel Carias 13:03.87.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Braxton Borer (Lakeview) 16.41.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Tanner Gibb (Minden) 42.64, 12. Braxten Osantowski 49.69, 14. Lukas Sabata 53.23.

• 400 relay - 1. Lakeview 46.15.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Minden 3:48.47, 5. David City (Underwood, Setz, Svoboda, Osantowski) 3:59.82.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Minden 9:13.81, 3. David City (Olson, Johnson, Andel, Svoboda) 10:12.52.

