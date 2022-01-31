Belt, Bohac, Kocian claim wrestling gold

East Butler and Shelby-Rising City head into the final weeks of the season with some momentum.

The Tigers claimed their fifth third-place team finish Saturday at the Plainview Invite. East Butler's gold medalists were Reece Kocian and Lane Bohac, who returned the mat for the first time since Jan. 4 after suffering a keg injury.

On Friday, the Huskies earned their best team finish in a tournament, placing fifth at the Central Valley Invite. Grady Belt recorded his fifth individual title of the season to lead SRC.

Both teams will wrap up the regular season on Thursday when East Butler hosts the Crossroads Conference Tournament.

Plainview Invite - East Butler

Including Kocian and Bohac, East Butler had seven wrestlers find the medal stand. Luke Polivka and Brayden Brecka were the lone silver and bronze medalists, respectively. Blaine Orta placed fourth and Kale Glasshoff and Vincent Hageman reached the podium with fifth-place finishes.

The Tigers ended with 141 points, 51.5 points back of the winners Plainview, and four points back of runner-up Wayne.

"We knew going into the day that we would have a chance to compete for a team trophy," East Butler head Doug Glasshoff said. "Plainview is really rough and a solid team, but we just missed out of second by a few points. We were missing a couple guys with sickness and injury and that made a huge difference."

Bohac earned three wins to keep his record unblemished at 21-0. He pinned Norfolk Lutheran's Levi Uecker and Kimball's Cody Brinkman in the first period. His fall of Brinkman came at 59 seconds.

In the 120-pound first place match, Bohac faced Wayne's Garrett Schultz. The dual went to double overtime after each recorded an escape in regulation. Bohac elected to start on the bottom, and with 22 seconds remaining, he escaped Schultz's grasp to win the gold medal in his return. Overall, it's Bohac's fifth first-place finish.

"It was great to have Bohac back on the mat after missing a few meets," Glasshoff said. "This should provide us with some good momentum heading into the final weeks of the season."

Kocian reached the top of the 113-pound podium for the sixth tournament after a five-win day. His first four wins came by fall. The quickest pin came in the second round when he defeated Norfolk Catholic's Carter Fisher in 43 seconds.

In the fifth round, he defeated Wayne's Alex Frank by a 4-1 decision to finish in first. Kocian recorded a takedown in the first and second period to build a 4-0 advantage. Frank was held to just one escape as Kocian improved his record to 34-3.

Polivka placed second, losing to Ponca's Dalton Anderson in the 126-pound final by a 7-4 decision. Anderson led throughout and recorded three takedowns and one escape. Polivka escaped four times. His record stands at 26-11.

Brecka recorded three pins in under a minute to claim the bronze medal. His only defeat came in the 132-pound semifinals when he lost to Plainview's Scout Ashburn by a 10-0 major decision. His record improved to 24-12.

Central Valley Invite - Shelby-Rising City

Shelby-Rising City's best team finish at a tournament was due to four Huskies earning medals. Belt claimed gold, Justin Knoll and Landon Sliva earned silver and Collin Vrbka left with bronze.

Belt won his fifth individual tournament title by going 4-0. He pinned his first two opponents in the first period to reach the semifinals. In the semis, Belt won by a 13-0 major decision against Mullen's Chase Gracey to reach the 145-pound final. He won by a 3-1 decision over Anselmo-Merna's Tyce Porter with all three points coming in the second period. He recorded an escape and a takedown at the halfway mark of the match. Belt improved to 31-3.

Knoll recorded two pins, including one in the quarterfinals with six seconds remaining to reach the 152-pound final. Wood River's Dylan Ancheta defeated Knoll by fall at 4:52 as Knoll's record improved to 16-8.

Sliva recorded a fall in the quarters and by a 20-12 major decision in the semifinals to reach the 160-pound gold medal bout against GICC's Ben Alberts. Sliva was pinned at 1:29 as his record stands at 13-17.

Vrbka bounced back from his 195-pound semifinal defeat with back-to-back wins to claim bronze. He pinned won by pin at 2:23 to advance to the third-place match. By a 3-1 decision, Vrbka defeated Tri County's James Kerns to improve to 24-10. He took down Kerns in the first period and escaped in the second. He's now 24-10.

