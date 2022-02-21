Belt, Knoll medal in Omaha at state wrestling

OMAHA - Shelby-Rising City entered last week's NSAA State Wrestling Championship already in the midst of school history. For the first time, the Huskies sent three wrestlers to Omaha.

When two of those three battled their way to the medal stand, the Huskies instantly doubled the program's medal total. Mason Davis placed sixth in 2015 and Grant Lindsley medaled fifth in 2020.

Two became four when Grady Belt and Justin Knoll came back from quarterfinal losses and fougtht their way to the medal round. Belt, who left Omaha last year one win short of making the medal stand, won four in a row and earned bronze. Knoll went 3-1 after his early loss and was fourth.

"We had an awesome week. Sending only three and getting two out of three to medal... can't ask for anything better than that," Huskies head coach Tanner Kuhn said. "Kind of hoping to get Collin (Vrbka) a win at least down there, but it was a good learning experience for him."

Belt went 2-2 last year in Omaha, losing in the consolation third round in overtime by an 8-6 decision. The senior faced adversity again in his return trip to state. After a pinfall victory in the first round, Belt was defeated in the quarters by Sutherland's Samuel Foster in an 8-0 major decision.

He went on to win his final four matches and claim bronze. Belt pinned Burwell's Cody Mayfield in 1 minute, 37 seconds then won three in a row by decision. He defeated Axtell's Quinn Bertrand 5-1 and Southern Valley's Mason Noel 4-0 to set up a rematch with Foster in the third-place match.

Belt scored takedowns in each period and held off Foster for an eventual 6-4 win. He leaves behind an SRC career that includes a 125-31 record.

"It feels great. I'm glad I got on the podium this year," he said. "Fell just short of my goal, but I'm still happy to be here."

Kuhn described Belt's high school wrestling journey as a rollercoaster. Belt had a blood clot his freshman season, ending his first year prematurely. He experienced a sophomore slump then the disappointment at state last year. Belt then had to rebound from a quarterfinal loss Thursday that ended his chance of a state title.

"To come back and get third and beat the guy who beat us I think is a testament to Grady's work ethic," Kuhn said. "I've had some proud moments as coach, but that's probably one of them. Him coming back and fighting back and winning four straight matches and getting third was awesome."

Kuhn said he was glad for Belt that he persevered from all the setbacks to claim a state medal in his senior year.

"There was a point where he was, I think, almost going to walk away from the sport," Kuhn said. "Bouncing back and mentally just finding a way because he's been through a lot in this sport."

Belt said he was glad to cap his career with a medal.

"It just came to realize my true potential, really," he said. "I knew if you wrestle this bracket over and over again, the outcome may not be the same. Still happy with the way I finished."

Knoll navigated a chaotic start to the season. He bounced around weight classes, starting at 145 and 138 before settling at 152 on Jan. 21. He went 11-2 in the final three tournaments of the season. At districts, he finished as the runner-up going 2-1 and earning a spot at state.

In Omaha, Knoll went 4-2. Arapahoe's Tristian White was the only wrestler to defeat Knoll. White won by major decision in the quarterfinals and by fall in the third-place match. Knoll recorded all four wins by decision. He won 10-5, 9-4, 6-2 and 4-3.

After a four-point win in the consolation third round secured him a spot in the consolation semis, Knoll had to come back against Axtell's Taaron Lavicky. Lavicky led 3-2 after two periods. In the final second of regulation, Knoll recorded a reversal to advance to the bronze medal match.

Kuhn said Knoll might have been surprised by his success at state, but he wasn't.

"I always knew he was a placer. He was always that good," Kuhn said. "It was getting him to believe that he was that good. That was the toughest thing."

Freshman Collin Vrbka qualified for state and went 0-2. He was pinned in both matches, ending his first season at 29-14. Despite not earning a win, Kuhn was very impressed with Vrbka to make it to state as a 195-pound rookie.

"He now understands what it takes to get a medal and get there. He knows how to get there now, and now he learns how to take that next step and getting a medal," Kuhn said. "I told him he needs to get in the weight room. We've wrestled monsters all year. He needs to become one of those monsters now. Get in the weight room and start developing his style of wrestling, too."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.