Belt takes Husky hopes to state

Shelby-Rising City wrestling hopes will ride with junior Grady Belt when the Class D portion of the state tournament opens on Omaha on Wednesday evening.

Belt was one of three Huskies who advanced out of the subdistrict round to the district tournament in Weeping Water last weekend. He made a run to the title match, was denied but saw his season continue for his first-ever trip to Omaha.

Carter Fjell and Landon Sliva both won a match but lost two others and saw their seasons come to a close.

All three of Belt's matches came down to points and were within a four-point margin. He started his day with a 6-3 win while scoring five of his points in the first period on two takedowns and an escape. He allowed an escape in the second and another in the third but held off Anselmo-Merna's Tyce Porter the rest of the way.

Belt led Tristan White of Arapahoe 2-0 at the start of the third, scored another takedown, gave up a reversal and was assessed a penalty point for stalling but held on for the win. He was denied a 145-pound gold medal by Elm Creek's Xavier Perez 9-5.