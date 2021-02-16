Belt takes Husky hopes to state

Shelby-Rising City wrestling hopes will ride with junior Grady Belt when the Class D portion of the state tournament opens on Omaha on Wednesday evening.
Belt was one of three Huskies who advanced out of the subdistrict round to the district tournament in Weeping Water last weekend. He made a run to the title match, was denied but saw his season continue for his first-ever trip to Omaha.
Carter Fjell and Landon Sliva both won a match but lost two others and saw their seasons come to a close.
All three of Belt's matches came down to points and were within a four-point margin. He started his day with a 6-3 win while scoring five of his points in the first period on two takedowns and an escape. He allowed an escape in the second and another in the third but held off Anselmo-Merna's Tyce Porter the rest of the way.
Belt led Tristan White of Arapahoe 2-0 at the start of the third, scored another takedown, gave up a reversal and was assessed a penalty point for stalling but held on for the win. He was denied a 145-pound gold medal by Elm Creek's Xavier Perez 9-5.
Perez scored the first five points of the match. Belt cut it to 5-3 with an escape and a takedown late in the second. Perez was up 6-3 in the third following an escape. Belt's takedown moments later cut it to 6-5. Perez kept Belt at bay with an escape and a takedown.
Belt will face 33-9 Beau Lake of Bayard in the first round of state.
Carter Fjell won his opener at 138 with a pin in the second period but then lost by pin and 9-5 in the heartbreak round. Landon Sliva lost by pin at 160, won by a pin midway through the second but lost his consolation semifinal by 13-3 major decision.
Class D begins Wednesday at 5 p.m., continues Thursday at 1 p.m. and advances to the finals at 7 p.m.
