Belt, Vrbka medal at North Bend

Grady Belt and Collin Vrbka found themselves on the medal stand at North Bend on Saturday and highlighted Shelby-Rising City results in the second weekend of the wrestling season.

It was the second title match in a week for Belt while Vrbka collected his second piece of hardware. Overall, the Huskies were in the top half of the 16-team field. SRC was eighth with 73.5 points.

Aquinas Catholic won eight championships and had two runners-up and finished on top of the team standings with 273.5 points, more than 100 better than runners-up Pierce.

Belt won three in a row on his way to a match with Pierce's Jayden Coulter in the championship bout. He won his first three by first-period pin but came up short to Coulter in the 145-pound title match when Coulter scored takedowns in all three periods and started the second with an escape.

Vrbka had a bye ahead of a pin in the quarterfinals with 33 seconds left in the first period. He was defeated by Tri County's James Kerns in the semifinals by pinfall midway through the second period then bounced back with two wins in a row by fall in the second period for bronze at 195 pounds.

Landon Sliva (170 pounds) was one win away from making it three Huskies with medals when he went 3-2 but lost in the consolation semifinals. He won by pinfall in the first round, lost by pin in the next, won a major decision and by pin with 19 seconds left in the first round. Gabe Goes of Freeman pinned him midway through the first and denied Sliva a spot on the medal stand.

SRC travels to the Platteview Invitational on Friday with 12 other teams in attendance.

