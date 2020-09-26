Big plays burn Monarchs at Knights

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oakland-Craig senior receiver Coulter Thiele ripped off two big runs over 60 yards in length and the No. 1 hosts handed No. 2 Aquinas Catholic a 28-12 loss in its first defeat of the season on Friday in Oakland.

Thiele finished with 207 yards on just seven carries and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 10, 79 and 65.

He gave his team a lead late in the first quarter on the 10-yard run then added two more points on the conversion. Aquinas attempted to answer with a field goal on the next drive but missed wide right. It remained 8-0 until the next Monarch possession when they put together a drive that ended with Michael Andel finding the end zone from 13 yards. The kick missed and both teams went into halftime with Oakland-Craig leading 8-6.

Still 8-6 late in the third, Oakland-Craig extended the lead on a 25-yard touchdown catch by Carson Thomsen. The Knights made a stop then had the ball back late in the quarter when Thiele made his presence felt again. He took an end around 79 yards for a touchdown with 3 seconds left in the quarter.

Aquinas answered with a 10-play drive and a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Caleb Thege, missed the 2-point conversion and faced a 22-12 fourth quarter deficit when Thiele put the nail in the coffin. He went 65 yards for the final points.