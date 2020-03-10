Binder, Bulldogs eventually overwhelm Monarch boys

After an upset win over C-1 No. 2 North Bend in the subdistrict final, Aquinas Catholic was looking to open more eyes in the district final round March 2 at Waverly.

In what had to be one of the most historically difficult paths to Lincoln, Aquinas went from No. 2 to No 1 in reigning champion and unbeaten Auburn.

The Bulldogs didn't have a senior on last year's state championship team and returned their three-headed monster of Cam Binder, CJ Hughes and Josh Lambert.

That trio totaled 43 of Auburn's 58 points and sent the Bulldogs back to Lincoln looking for back-to-back titles.

For Aquinas, it was one step short of the ultimate reward but not short on pride.

"Like I told the team after the game, you have to be so proud of what they accomplished this year," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "People didn't really think we could (make a district final) and battle with No. 1 team in the state. We were kind of giving them fits a little bit and just kind of ran out of gas.

"Nothing to be disappointed about. I know we wanted to get to state, but sometimes that just doesn't happen. We should be proud of ourselves of what we accomplished this year."