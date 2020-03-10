Binder, Bulldogs eventually overwhelm Monarch boys

After an upset win over C-1 No. 2 North Bend in the subdistrict final, Aquinas Catholic was looking to open more eyes in the district final round March 2 at Waverly.
In what had to be one of the most historically difficult paths to Lincoln, Aquinas went from No. 2 to No 1 in reigning champion and unbeaten Auburn.
The Bulldogs didn't have a senior on last year's state championship team and returned their three-headed monster of Cam Binder, CJ Hughes and Josh Lambert.
That trio totaled 43 of Auburn's 58 points and sent the Bulldogs back to Lincoln looking for back-to-back titles.
For Aquinas, it was one step short of the ultimate reward but not short on pride.
"Like I told the team after the game, you have to be so proud of what they accomplished this year," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "People didn't really think we could (make a district final) and battle with No. 1 team in the state. We were kind of giving them fits a little bit and just kind of ran out of gas.
"Nothing to be disappointed about. I know we wanted to get to state, but sometimes that just doesn't happen. We should be proud of ourselves of what we accomplished this year."
Auburn opened the game on a 6-0 run, but Aquinas scored 11 of the next 16 points and had the game tied after the first eight minutes.
The Bulldogs went on another run to start the second quarter, hitting back-to-back 3s to start an 11-0 stretch. The Monarchs answered with the next six points before halftime but seemed to have lost the momentum early in the quarter.
"That was kind of hard for us to battle back into the game," Weiss said. "They're so good defensively, and they take care of the ball. They take like a minute or two on every possession on offense. It's just hard to get back the possessions and get steals because they take care of the ball so well."
Junior Kyle Napier led Aquinas with 11 points. He scored two in the first, three points in each of the next three quarters. Senior Braden Smith added nine with all nine points coming in the second half and seven of the nine coming in the final eight minutes.
The Auburn offense, and Binder especially, found a scoring touch in the second half. The 6-foot junior scored 19 of his game-high 21 after halftime. He and Lambert put together all of the points in a 9-0 Bulldog run in the third quarter and suddenly led by 15.
Auburn held off Aquinas the rest of the way.
Junior Rylan Chromy scored eight points, six of which came in the first half.
Junior Keegan Lavicky scored three, junior Payton Davis added two and sophomore Curtis Humlicek and junior Jacob Witter finished with one each.
"We're not really always looking for someone or somebody to go off," Weiss said. "We're always trying to move the ball on offense, trying to find the open guy. (The scoring) was well balanced, but I think we just moved the ball pretty well."
Binder scored eight in the third and 11 in the fourth, including going 6 of 9 at the free-throw line.
"In the first half he really didn't try to do a lot," Weiss said. "I think our defense caught them a little off guard that we were helping so much on the inside.
"In the second half, he just took over. He had some open jumpers that he took. He's a strong, very athletic guard who knows how to handle the ball. He's fast." p
This is the last game for two seniors - Caden Kozisek and Smith.
"What I told Caden and Braden in the locker room, I appreciate what those two have done this year. They took the leadership role of this team, really held kids accountable. We just had a great locker room camaraderie."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net