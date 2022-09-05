Blue River defeat SDO and Boone Central, fall to Lakeview

Blue River racked up two more wins on Aug. 29-30 defeating Southern/Diller-Odell 10-0 and Boone Central 7-6. On Thursday, the Panthers struck out 16 times against Lakeview starting pitcher Hannah Allen in a 9-1 defeat.

On Aug. 29, Autumn Lindsley threw a complete game shutout limiting SDO to just four hits and striking out three. Meagan Jahde, Lindsley and Camryn Kocian ended the game with two hits apiece. Offensively, eight different Panthers recorded at least one hit.

The next day, Blue River fended off a late Cardinals rally for a 7-6 win over Boone Central. It was the second win head-to-head in three days.

Nicole Martensen hit 3 for 4 with two RBIs. After giving up a two-run home run with two outs in the seventh, Lindsley struck out the final batter of the game to hold on for the win.

It was the Allen show Thursday night in David City. The Lakeview starter set a career-high recording 16 strikeouts in five innings. Allen struck out four hitters in the second after Emily Ewert reached on a dropped third strike.

Blue River tied Lakeview in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Rylie Carter. After hitting two singles in the first, the Panthers didn't record another hit until a pair of singles in the fifth by Alexa Carter and Jahde.

The Panthers are 9-3 and they competed at the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder triangular on Tuesday against LVSS and Tekamah-Herman. Blue River will face Central City in a road contest on Thursday.