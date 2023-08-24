Blue River softball opened the season Thursday with a home doubleheader against Twin River in David City.

The Panthers, featuring a mix of returners and first-time varsity starters, fought back from large deficits in both games. After trailing 8-0 in game one, the Panthers roared back to put the tying run on second base in the bottom of the seventh. However, Twin River recorded the final out to hold on for the win.

In the nightcap, Blue River once again came back from 7-0 down to trail 9-8. Twin River broke the game open in the final two innings to run-rule the Panthers 16-8 in six innings.

"Offensively, I thought we did a great job. Had a lot of people contribute in the order one through nine. Experienced kids, youngsters. Saw a lot of good things up at the plate," Panthers head coach Greg Jahde said. "Defensively, there were a few hiccups here and there. I think they know they can do a little bit better defensively and when we shore that up stuff up a little bit, we'll be fine."

After a record-breaking offensive campaign last fall, Blue River picked up where it left off even with a new cast of characters.

Sophomore catcher and pitcher Danica Watts paced the Panthers hitting 5-for-7 with two doubles, one triple, six RBIs and three runs scored. Junior shortstop Meagan Jahde batted 4-for-8, doubling once, driving in two runs and scoring four times.

The bottom of the order in game one of freshmen Olivia Adams and Jayden Hayes and senior Kaylei Perry combined to hit 4-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored in their varsity debut.

"It would have been real easy when we got down early there to shut it down. We stuck with it, stayed aggressive at the plate and had great approaches up there," Greg said. "Girls went up there attacking early or if they got two strikes, they kept battling and had some really good at-bats and able to put the ball in play. Lot of things went right at the plate."

Senior Aubree Siffring, Watts and freshman Abby Lindsley saw time in the circle on Thursday. Over two games, Siffring pitched 3 and 2/3 innings allowing 12 runs, four earned, on five walks and six hits.

Watts relieved Siffring in the opener throwing four innings. She allowed two unearned runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Lindsley, in her first varsity debut, tossed 4 and 2/3 innings allowing 12 runs, eight earned, on eight hits, eight walks and three strikeouts. After allowing seven runs in the first, Lindsley allowed just five runs over the next 3 and 2/3 innings.

"We got a lot of options. All three of them bring different things to the table, which is good. I think we'll be able to keep some teams off balance," Greg said. "Just finding the right mix of how we want to approach different teams and that'll take some advance scouting on the coaches' part of who do we think sets us up best."

After struggling to break through offensively against Titans game one starter Marcie Spitz, Blue River got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an error that scored Watts.

The Panthers pulled within four runs in the fifth on a Watts two-run double and an RBI single from Rylie Carter.

Twin River scored two in the sixth to increase its lead to 10-4. Blue River answered with four runs in the home half on RBI singles from Perry and Jahde and a two-run single from Watts.

An error with two outs in the seventh put the tying run on second base as Lindsley scored on an Adams ground ball. She was left stranded on a fly-out to center field.

In game two, Blue River scored four runs in the second to cut the deficit to three. A single from Jahde and a couple of errors cleared the bases, scoring junior Nicole Martensen, Hayes and sophomore Kenadi Hotovy. Jahde stole third and scored on an RBI ground out from Watts.

The Panthers posted their second four-run inning of the game on RBI singles from Hotovy, Watts and Carter and an RBI sac fly from Adams.

Twin River restored its four-run lead in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run triple and an error. The Titans scored four runs in the sixth to end the game.

"There's going to be a lot of moving parts, but I think our pitchers are going to do their job. Our defense will come around," Greg said. "If we keep hitting the ball like we did (Thursday), we're going to win plenty of games."

Blue River earned its first win of the season Saturday defeating Cuming County 8-5 at the North Bend Invite. The Panthers trailed 5-0, but they flipped the game in the fourth with seven runs thanks to a two-run triple from Carter and a two-run double from Hayes.

They finished the tournament 1-2 with a 9-0 loss against Fort Calhoun and a 10-6 defeat versus North Bend.

Blue River played at Boone Central on Tuesday. Its next games are on Saturday at the NEN Invite in Wisner.