Blue River leans through rough season

With five freshmen and nine sophomores, Blue River softball entered the season challenged with youth and inexperience.

The Panthers only had two juniors and four seniors, resulting in a season with some growing pains.

Blue River finished the year with a 5-25 record. But while head coach Greg Jahde would have liked to pick up more wins along the way, he can at least be content with progress that may mean more in the future.

"Clearly, a 5-25 record is not what you're looking for," he said. "But, you kind of look back on the season and you try to find as to why we might have struggled. I think part of it was we were very young.

"They were trying to learn the speed of the game on the fly and possibly learn a few new positions that they weren't accustomed to playing. I think all season we kind of chased that tail as far as who are the right girls in the right positions."

Jahde said it wasn't until nearly the end of the season when the Panthers finally found their strongest lineup.