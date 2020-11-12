Blue River leans through rough season

With five freshmen and nine sophomores, Blue River softball entered the season challenged with youth and inexperience.
The Panthers only had two juniors and four seniors, resulting in a season with some growing pains.
Blue River finished the year with a 5-25 record. But while head coach Greg Jahde would have liked to pick up more wins along the way, he can at least be content with progress that may mean more in the future.
"Clearly, a 5-25 record is not what you're looking for," he said. "But, you kind of look back on the season and you try to find as to why we might have struggled. I think part of it was we were very young.
"They were trying to learn the speed of the game on the fly and possibly learn a few new positions that they weren't accustomed to playing. I think all season we kind of chased that tail as far as who are the right girls in the right positions."
Jahde said it wasn't until nearly the end of the season when the Panthers finally found their strongest lineup.
The Panthers' five wins came against Schuyler (0-22), Highway 91 (18-15), Pierce (4-22), Wilber-Clatonia (4-20) and Polk County (11-17).
The season ended in the B-7 subdistrict tournament with losses to Class B No. 7 Seward (24-8) and York (15-16).
Blue River also faced tough competition in the regular season, such as Class C No. 4 Malcolm (25-8) and Class C No. 8 Central City (22-10).
Still, there were several highlights along the way.
At the NEN Viper Tournament in Wisner on Aug. 29, Blue River won its first two games and finished runners-up.
"It's a pretty competitive tournament down there," Jahde said. "Some of it might have been the matchups we had in those two games, but you still have to go out and play the teams. I thought our girls played really well in that tournament."
Jahde also won his 100th career game at the tournament.
"As something like that happens, you always think back to all the different players that came through your program to help you get to that point. I've had some pretty good ballplayers along the way, and it makes you stop and reflect back on that a little."
This was the final season for four seniors - Kira Pavlik, Allie Neujahr, Taylor Hayes and Natilie Martensen.
Martensen joined the team as a sophomore, Hayes joined Blue River as a junior after transferring and Pavlik and Neujahr were both four-year players. Pavlik, Neujahr and Hayes were all named to the Lincoln Journal Star Class B Honorable Mention list.
Neujahr and Pavlik were also big this year from a leadership aspect. As freshmen, they both played outfield before transitioning to a pitcher and catcher combo before Neujahr moved to shortstop this year.
"The evolution of their game has changed tremendously throughout their four years," Jahde said. "Really what we'll miss the most out of them is their leadership.
"It can be difficult working with 16 other underclassmen. That can be frustrating, but they never let that show through at all. There were very encouraging. We'll definitely miss that leadership out of them."
Despite losing some valuable pieces, Jahde believes next year's team can find more regular success. The team expects to bring in four to five new players.
"Some of those young girls did make some big strides throughout the season, which bodes well next year," Jahde said. "I think we’ll put a fairly competitive group onto the field next year."
Jahde is hoping to see his team work on improving in the offseason and is providing opportunities for on-field experience
He is hoping to start a summer team to give the younger players more experience and get ready for the fall season. Jahde believes this group has a desire to improve. The summer leagues should also give Blue River a better grasp of its lineup coming into August
"Their drive to get better and the fact that now they're going to have another year under their belt when they arrive in August to start up the season," Jahde said. "I think they'll just be more comfortable."
Also adding to the confidence is sophomore starting pitcher Autumn Lindsley who entered the season as the second option in the circle before becoming the primary choice.
"We'll have a good pitcher returning next year, which that gives you a little confidence," Jahde said. "I'm always one of those that you have to look a little past the scoreboard. The scoreboard doesn't always tell you the whole story.
"This really was a fun group of girls to work with. Our struggles were never due to a lack of effort. They tried their best and it just didn't work out for us. I think that leads to some of my thought that we can be competitive next year."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
