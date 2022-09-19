Blue River loses two of three at David City Invite

Blue River capped a busy week of softball at Saturday's David City Invite. The Panthers went 3-3 including losing two of three Saturday. They fell to Class C No. 4 Milford 9-1 and 9-7 to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder before defeating Schuyler 12-0.

In the opener against Milford, Meagan Jahde opened the game with a leadoff home run on the second pitch of the game. Milford tied in the home half and took the lead for good with a run in the third.

The Eagles plated two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth for the run-rule win. Emily Ewert led Blue River with two hits. Panthers head coach Greg Jahde said the errors were costly leading to a lot of Milford runs. They committed three errors.

In the second game of the day, Blue River came back from a 7-2 deficit to tie LVSS 7-7 in the fifth, but back-to-back errors in the sixth led to two runs and a 9-7 win for the Raiders. Autumn Lindsley recorded two hits.

In the seventh-place game, the Panthers run-ruled Schuyler 12-0 in three innings. Saturday was the third time this season they defeated the Warriors.

Sierra Rhynalds ended the game with two hits and four RBIs. The team finished with 12 hits. In the circle, Danica Watts struck out three in three innings of work.

"Overall, I was disappointed with our play in the tournament," Jahde said. "I know we can do better and we will."

On Thursday, Blue River scored a late run in a 5-4 win over Centennial. Lindsley struck out eight hitters and Nicole Martensen tallied two hits. Martensen scored the go-ahead run in the fifth on a wild pitch.

Blue River erased a 7-4 deficit to defeat Wilber-Clatonia 19-9 on Sept. 13. It scored 19 runs on 17 hits, including 14 runs in the final two innings, with Watts hitting 3 for 3 with three doubles. Jahde and Martensen joined Watts in the three-hit club. Lindsley earned the win and Aubree Siffring recorded the save.

On Sept. 12, the Panthers lost 7-2 to FCEMF and 5-3 to St. Paul. In game one, they allowed five runs in the final two innings. Martensen hit a two-run home run against FCEMF, but the rest of the team only posted three hits.

The Wildcats used their speed to pressure Blue River in the second game of the triangular. Blue River plated two in the seventh to cut the deficit in half, but the rally ultimately fell short. Rylie Carter, Siffring and Jahde drove in one run each. As a team, the Panthers struck out 11 times.

Blue River was 14-8 entering Tuesday's game against Aurora. It'll host a triangular Thursday versus Polk County and York.