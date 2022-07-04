Blue River prepares for fall leading the Dynamite

In preparation for the fall high school season, several Blue River players competed for Blue River head coach Greg Jahde's David City Dynamite softball team over the summer.

On June 28, the Dynamite hosted the Seward Illusion for a doubleheader in David City during the final week of the regular season. Among the nine starters, six will play Blue River next season.

Meagan Jahde batted leadoff with Nicole Martensen, Rylie Carter and Sierra Rhynalds comprising the heart of the lineup. The bottom of the order included Alexa Carter, Cloe Keagy and Aubree Siffring.

In game one, the Dynamite won 7-4. Seward plated three runs in the top half of the first, but patient hitting spearhead a seven-run first for David City. The Illusion scored a run in the third, but the first game was called after three.

Siffring started the game in the circle and recovered to pitch well, Jahde said, after struggling with her command in the first.

"First game, we pretty much did everything we needed to do defensively. Aubree (Siffring) started off a little wild, which is uncharacteristic for her. Usually she throws a lot of strikes," Jahde said. "The bats did just enough, patient in the box, drew a lot of walks and that got us a lot of runs, especially in the first inning. Like our approach at the plate there."

Seward claimed the win in the second game, defeating the Dynamite 5-3 in four innings. David City scored two runs in the top of the first, but the Illusion plated four runs in the home half. The Dynamite drew their third run on a bases loaded walk before Seward's RBI single grew the lead to 5-3.

Martensen and Jahde shared the pitching duties in the second game. Martensen started the game and Jahde pitched two innings.

"She's (Martensen) is more of our emergency pitcher. She throws hard, struggled with command a little bit. Meagan (Jahde) came in and threw a really good two innings there. That was good to see," Jahde said. "She's a lot like Nicole, who can throw, a lot of time struggles with command. She looked like she had command of the strike zone (tonight).

"As far as hitting wise, I thought we hit the ball really well that game. There's a probably a handful of hits that went right to the defense. Give them credit. They did what they needed to do to get the outs."

Jahde said he estimated that the Dynamite have a .500 record, but during the summer, that's not a focus of his. He said he's been able to try out players in different positions and see what kind of positional flexibility Blue River will have in the fall.

"It kind of gives me an idea or heads up maybe heading to the fall of who can handle what. Sometimes it tells you what not to do, for sure. It also gives you an idea sometimes, 'hey, if we get into a bind, this girl could handle that job,'" Jahde said. "Pretty big for me. As far as the girls, they're just out there enjoying the game and makes them think a little bit more when they're not playing their primary position, which ultimately is a good thing to be able to think about."

Last season was a year of growth for Blue River. The Panthers went 6-24, but featured only two seniors. Jahde and Rhynalds will lead a Panthers offense that averaged 7.8 runs per game last year.

Jahde hit .393 in her freshman season with a .986 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 28 runs scored and a school-record 31 stolen bases. Rhynalds led the team with 25 runs batted in and a school-record 14 doubles.

They'll primarily feature in the infield, which Jahde said has been solid during the summer when at full strength.

Outfield is an area Jahde is still looking to solidify before the fall season. He said one player didn't play this summer and another outfielder suffered an injury, causing her to lose valuable reps.

"Just means other girls are going to have to step up," he said. "I've tried with Meagan (Jahde), she's plays the first game usually in the infield in her primary position, but I've also been able to shift her into the outfield where if the outfield becomes a problem, I know she'll be able to handle moving around if need be and hope that somebody else can step up in the infield."

Another area of focus is building his pitching depth. Autumn Lindsley pitched the bulk of the games for Blue River last season dealing with multiple injuries. Siffring pitched some games in the second half of the high school season to ease Lindsley's workload.

Blue River, who batted .290 as a team last season, return 16 of its 18 players from last season's squad. Building up the team's depth in the lineup and circle will be crucial in the fall.

"I think if we can get the bottom of the order to get a little bit more production would be good. Looks like we're going to be pretty solid one through six, one through seven and you can never have too much pitching depth," Jahde said. "That's been the one good thing about the summer. Our two, three and four pitchers have gotten a lot of repetitions and seen some good things out of them."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

