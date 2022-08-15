Blue River returns to diamond aiming to continue improvement shown last year

Blue River enters the 2022 softball season with a strong mix of returners and newcomers as it looks to build on last year's improvements.

Although the Panthers won just six games last year, the team battled injuries and inexperience last season. Now a year more mature, expectations are now greater.

"At the beginning of the year, you never quite sure what you have, so I think just seeing how things play out early and then being able to make adjustments as we kind of see what we have," Blue River head coach Greg Jahde said. "We've got a mixture of some younger players, some older, experience players. Just kind of looking forward to see how everything comes together."

Blue River only graduated two seniors last year in All-State hitter Carissa Schoenrock and Cassie Ziemba. Jahde said with the majority of last year's squad back, you know what you're getting from them.

"You kind of look to build off of some of the success that we might have had last year. I know we didn't win a ton of games, but I saw a lot of good things out of those returning players," Jahde said. "You just hope to build a little bit of consistency from those players that are back, but mostly you kind of have a good idea of what you have to work with already."

A strength for Blue River will be the team's offense. It scored 5.8 runs per game and batted .290, which nearly equaled the program record.

Meagan Jahde, Sierra Rhynalds and Nicole Martensen will lead the charge for the Panthers at the plate. Meagan hit .393 last season with a .986 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The sophomore scored 28 runs and swiped a record-setting 31 bases.

Rhynalds, who joined Meagan on the All-State Honorable Mention team last year, doubled a program-record 14 times last season to go with a team-high 25 RBIs. Martensen enters her sophomore season after leading Blue River hitting .300 with four home runs.

"I think those three are going to kind of set the table for us. Meagan's just your prototypical leadoff hitter. She had the best batting average on the team last year," Greg said. "She got some speed, so it's good for a leadoff hitter like that and then you have Sierra (Rhynalds) and Nicole (Martensen) who can typically hit for power. Hopefully our leadoff Meagan can get on and even whoever ends up batting in the two-spot, get on base and give those two girls plenty of RBI opportunities."

While Blue River's offense had success last season, Greg said they need to cut down on the strikeouts.

"I felt we struck out a little bit too much," he said. "Didn't advance runners when we had opportunities or didn't come up with the key hit as often as I would like to see, so if we can cut down on the strikeouts and come up with the big hit in big moments, I think our offense will be even better."

In the circle, it'll be Autumn Lindsley as the No. 1 pitcher for the Panthers. She battled injuries last season, but over the summer Aubree Siffring showed improvement to be the team's No. 2 pitcher to help give Lindsley a break in the circle.

"I would like to see Autumn (Lindsley) to be able to continue with pounding the strike zone. She's certainly not a flamethrower by any means, so she needs to learn to play to contact and try to hit her spots a little bit better to limit the type of contact that the other teams are able to get off of her," Greg said. "That's kind of what Aubree (Siffring) does really well. She hits her spots and has a tendency to get some weaker contact.

"If those two can do those things, I think we have the potential to be really good defensively, especially with our infield. I think our infield is going to be really solid and I think our outfield will do enough to help us out, but that all boils down to is our pitchers hitting their spots and if they can get a lot of ground balls, we're going to be in really good shape."

Siffring's emergence creates flexibility for Greg to use Lindsley in the outfield or as a designated player to keep her fresh in the circle.

A question mark during the summer was Blue River's outfield. Greg said he's locked in two players in the outfield, but that third spot is still up for grabs.

Among those who could see time in the outfield is freshman Danica Watts, who will give Blue River one more left-handed bat in the lineup.

"We can use her (Watts) probably anywhere on the field. She's a pitcher, she's a catcher, she's a middle infielder," Greg said. "Good athlete, so if I want to throw her out in the outfield a little bit, I would be able to do that as well and be very comfortable."

Last year, the Panthers were plagued by the big inning. It allowed 7.8 runs last season and lost seven games in the final at-bat. If they can eliminate the big inning, Greg said, they'll see their win total increase dramatically.

"I really expect us to have more wins this season than we did last year, but wins don't always dictate improvement either. I would really like to see us outside of the win total, let's improve defensively, let's cut down on our errors that maybe we had last year," Greg said. "If we can eliminate that one bad inning, we're going to have double-digit wins. That can even push us toward the .500 mark for sure, so those are goals that I kind of have."