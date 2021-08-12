Blue River softball looks to limit big innings this fall

The 2020 fall softball season was a learning experience for Blue River. The Panthers went 5-25 with a young roster that won consecutive games just once and ended the year on a 12-game losing skid.
Although those tough times can help a roster grow up fast, Blue River will still have a relatively young squad. Carissa Schoenrock and Cassie Ziemba are the only seniors.
Avoiding a similar year and not allowing one loss to become two then three and so on has a lot to do with also avoiding big innings, coach Greg Jahde said. Working their way out of trouble will help the Panthers stay in games, earn chances to win late and turn some of last year's results back to the win column.
"We pointed out to them, a lot of times, our losses were because we gave up five or six runs in one inning," Jahde said. "They know that we have to avoid giving up that big inning."
Limiting the damage is one thing, inflicting some is another. More aggression at the plate is another factor Jahde will impress upon the girls in fall camp. He said his players have to find a way to get on rather than hoping to get on.
"Whether that be more aggressive, swinging at pitches in the strike zone or even being a little bit more patient, not just going up there swinging at everything," he said. "I think just being through a whole season and seeing how big of a difference those little things make will definitely help us out this year."
Schoenrock and Ziemba will fill the leadership void left by graduates Kira Pavlick, Allie Neujahr, Taylor Hayes and Natilie Martensen. Jahde said he also expects some of the younger players to embrace that role.
"Both of them (Schoenrock and Ziemba) got a lot of playing time last year, so they've kind of been through it and know what it takes," he said. "I expect those two to take over the reigns as far as leadership goes, but I think we also got some younger girls that, even though they don't necessarily have the experience, they're willing to take the role too."
Junior Autumn Lindsley looks to be the first option for the circle. She lacks the kind of velocity needed to be a power pitcher but can have success, Jahde says, with placement and trust.
"She knows that, so she knows that she has to be effective within the zone and make sure she's hitting her spots and allow her defense to help the team win," he said.
Jahde acknowledged that Lindsley will need some rest during the season, requiring some young and experienced pitchers to eat up some innings.
Offensively, he likes the direction the Panthers are heading. The lineup features a mixture of hitters who hit for average, power hitters and hitters with speed.
"I think one through nine, at least one through eight, we're going to be able to put some really good hitters out there and hopefully take advantage of some of those things that we do have going for us," Jahde said.
One source of his confidence in the offense was the success of the summer team he coached. A large majority of Blue River players were on the David City Dynamite, an 18 and under summer softball team. The team won the SLS League Tournament in early July, outscoring its opponents 35-17.
Jahde said it was vital for some of his players to play for the Dynamite this summer.
"Not only did they get the reps that they needed, but some of those younger girls now know what to expect. They're able to see that they were going to be able to have some success against these older girls, these high school pitchers," he said. "Winning helps breed winning, plain and simple. The success that they had during the summer, I'm hoping leads right into the fall season here and we're able to continue with that."
Following the success this summer, Jahde hopes Blue River can be more competitive on the diamond during the fall high school season.
"I don't want to set our expectations super high, but I would like to see us win some more of the close games that got away from us last year or avoid the one bad inning that seemed to cost us a lot of games last year," Jahde said. "I think if we can do that, I would like to think we can win a few more games than what we lose this year so maybe .500 or a little bit above that I think would be a good target for them."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.