Blue River softball looks to limit big innings this fall

One source of his confidence in the offense was the success of the summer team he coached. A large majority of Blue River players were on the David City Dynamite, an 18 and under summer softball team. The team won the SLS League Tournament in early July, outscoring its opponents 35-17.

Jahde said it was vital for some of his players to play for the Dynamite this summer.

"Not only did they get the reps that they needed, but some of those younger girls now know what to expect. They're able to see that they were going to be able to have some success against these older girls, these high school pitchers," he said. "Winning helps breed winning, plain and simple. The success that they had during the summer, I'm hoping leads right into the fall season here and we're able to continue with that."

Following the success this summer, Jahde hopes Blue River can be more competitive on the diamond during the fall high school season.

"I don't want to set our expectations super high, but I would like to see us win some more of the close games that got away from us last year or avoid the one bad inning that seemed to cost us a lot of games last year," Jahde said. "I think if we can do that, I would like to think we can win a few more games than what we lose this year so maybe .500 or a little bit above that I think would be a good target for them."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.