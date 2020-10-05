Blue River softball: Panthers drop three

Oct. 1

MILFORD 9, BLUE RIVER 0: Blue River (5-23) struggled to find its offense, managing only one hit against Milford (8-11).

The one hit came from Natilie Martensen. In the other dugout, Milford smashed three home runs.

"We fell victim of the long ball tonight and our bats were relatively silent," head coach Greg Jahde said.

Milford scored thee in the first and six in the fourth. Blue River was unable to score in the fifth, ending the game via run rule.

Sept. 29

LOGAN VIEW/SCRIBNER-SNYDER 17, BLUE RIVER 8: Blue River tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't find another run for the win and paid for it in extra innings. The Panthers surrendered 10 runs in the top of the eighth.

"This was a tough one," Jahde said. "We were probably a foot away from winning. Sierra Rhynalds' RBI sacrifice fly was barely snagged, which, if it falls, would have scored two and we would have won. Instead our defense fell apart in the eighth and that was the ball game."