Blue River softball: Panthers drop three

Oct. 1
MILFORD 9, BLUE RIVER 0: Blue River (5-23) struggled to find its offense, managing only one hit against Milford (8-11).
The one hit came from Natilie Martensen. In the other dugout, Milford smashed three home runs.
"We fell victim of the long ball tonight and our bats were relatively silent," head coach Greg Jahde said.
Milford scored thee in the first and six in the fourth. Blue River was unable to score in the fifth, ending the game via run rule.
Sept. 29
LOGAN VIEW/SCRIBNER-SNYDER 17, BLUE RIVER 8: Blue River tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't find another run for the win and paid for it in extra innings. The Panthers surrendered 10 runs in the top of the eighth.
"This was a tough one," Jahde said. "We were probably a foot away from winning. Sierra Rhynalds' RBI sacrifice fly was barely snagged, which, if it falls, would have scored two and we would have won. Instead our defense fell apart in the eighth and that was the ball game."
TEKAMAH-HERMAN 10, BLUE RIVER 2: Taylor Hayes led Blue River with three hits and two RBIs, but it wasn't enough to give the Panthers the win.
Tekamah-Herman recorded 12 hits and took advantage of eight Blue River errors.
"Tekamah hit the ball well and took advantage of our mistakes," Jahde said."
Blue River fell to 5-23 with the losses and was back in action on Monday in the B-7 district tournament at Seward. Check our Oct. 15 issue or online on our website for results and stories before the print date.
