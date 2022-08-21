Blue River softball places third at North Bend, opens year 4-1

NORTH BEND - Through five games, Blue River softball is already two-thirds of the way to matching its win total from all of last season.

The Panthers are off to their best start in a decade, winning four of its first five games. After earning wins over Twin River and Schuyler on Thursday, they took third place at Saturday's North Bend Invite.

It lost the opening game to Fort Calhoun 5-1 before bouncing back with run-rule wins over Schuyler and West Point-Beemer. In five games, the Panthers have outscored their opponents 46-13.

"We've done a lot of good things so far. First and foremost, our defense we probably only had three our four errors through five games, so that's going to keep us in a lot of games," Blue River head coach Greg Jahde said. "For the most part, our hitting has been pretty solid. The one loss we just couldn't string anything together. Pitchers have done their job so far. Defense has backed them up and that's kind what I've been hoping for."

After losing to Fort Calhoun, Blue River defeated Schuyler 12-0 in three innings. It scored three runs in the first and nine in the third.

Rylie Carter, Nicole Martensen and Autumn Lindsley recorded two hits apiece. Carter hit a double and a triple to go with two RBIs and a run scored. Lindsley drove in three runs as seven Panthers drove in at least one run.

Aubree Siffring started for the second time in three days against Schuyler. On Saturday, she pitched two innings and allowed four two-out singles. She stranded all four runners in the shutout and struck out one hitter.

A passed ball and back-to-back RBI singles by Lindsley and Emily Ewert gave Blue River the 3-0 lead.

In the third, Blue River recorded four consecutive run-scoring extra-base hits. Carter and Martensen hit back-to-back RBI triples, Sierra Rhynalds hit an RBI double and Lindsley hit a two-run home run to make it 8-0.

Alexa Carter's RBI sac fly, Meagan Jahde's RBI double, a wild pitch and an RBI double by Rylie sealed the run-rule win.

In the third-place game, Blue River scored three in the first and six in the third and fourth innings for a 15-1 win over West Point-Beemer.

Rhynalds hit 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Danica Watts drew three walks and scored three times to go with an RBI. Meagan hit a three-run inside-the-park home run and scored twice.

Lindsley threw a near-perfect game. She faced the minimum through three before giving up a leadoff triple in the fourth. In four innings, Lindsley allowed one run on the one hit with three strikeouts.

A wild pitch, a Rhynalds RBI triple and Ewert RBI single put the Panthers ahead 3-0. In the third, Ewert drove in another run on a single. After a wild pitch, Meagan came all the around on the three-run home run to make it 8-0. A Rylie RBI sac fly concluded the scoring.

The Panthers walked three straight times before an error led to the 10th run of the game. A Watts RBI fielder's choice, a two-run error, a Rhynalds RBI ground out and a wild pitch made it 15-0.

"Offensively last year, that really wasn't our problem. So far, I like what I see. There's been a couple situations where I felt we needed to do a little better job, situational hitting," Greg said. "We had runners on second and third a couple times with one out and just failed to get the ball in play. That'll come around as time goes on."

The pitching performance against WPB was Lindsley's best through three games.

"I feel like I've pitched pretty well this year," Lindsley said. "Off to a great start and it can always be improved. The more you play, the better you get."

Entering the season, Greg said he was bullish on the infield defense and was hoping the new outfield would be able to make plays. So far, the Panthers have committed just two errors through five games.

"We have a really, really good infield, but our outfield this year is phenomenal, especially our center fielder and our left fielder," Lindsley said. "They do a great job and I know I can always trust them when I'm pitching because they have my back."

Greg said he's looking forward to see how the team builds off this start. The Panthers played North Bend Monday night and they'll play in Saturday's NEN Invite in Wisner.

"You love to have early success because the girls will thrive on that. It's kind of nice to get out of the gate with and get five games the first three days of the season. Sometimes that's maybe a little too much, but it seems to be a good thing for this team," Greg said. "Hopefully, this momentum carries into the next couple weeks and kind of re-evaluate where we're at in a couple weeks from here and go from there."

Blue River 8, Twin River 7 (Thursday): The Panthers opened the season with a dramatic comeback win. After trailing 6-0 heading to the bottom of the second, Blue River scored three in the second and third and two in the fourth to defeat Twin River in five.

Rhynalds hit 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Martensen, Ewert and Alexa recorded two hits each.

Lindsley sparked the comeback with a two-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to four in the second. Camryn Kocian grounded an RBI single through the left side to make it 6-3.

In the third, Blue River tied the game on RBI singles from Rhynalds, Ewert and Carter. After an RBI ground out put the Titans back in front, Blue River took its first lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Martensen RBI double and a Rhynalds RBI single. Lindsley threw a three up, three down inning to solidify the win.

Blue River 20, Schuyler 0 (Thursday): A 13-run first inning propelled the Panthers to a dominant win over Schuyler in the second game of Thursday's triangular.

Martensen hit 3 for 3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Jahde also was perfect in three at-bats, driving in one run and scoring three times.

Alexa hit 2 for 3 with four RBIs and one run. Ewert and Rhynalds also recorded two-hit games combining for three RBIs. Siffring pitched three innings and allowed just two hits on 32 pitches.