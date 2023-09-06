COLUMBUS - Blue River softball traveled to Lakeview Thursday for its third game in four days.

The Panthers, after losing to Southern/Diller-Odell 2-1 on Aug. 28 and defeating Highway 91 15-7 on Aug. 29, led 1-0 entering the bottom of the third.

Lakeview started their eight-run third inning with a pair of infield singles and a hit by pitch. That opened the door for three run-scoring extra-base hits to turn the game around.

Blue River trimmed the deficit to 8-4 heading to the bottom of the fifth, but an inside-the-park grand slam from Lady Vikes sophomore Cali Bentz ended the game for a 12-4 run-rule defeat.

"Offensively, I was really pleased with what we did at the plate. I thought we came out and had a great approach at the plate. Had a lot of hard hits. Our defense was not good enough," Panthers head coach Greg Jahde said. "We just got to stop giving up free bases. I really feel like we outhit them (tonight), but our defense was not what it needed to be. They made their own breaks instead of us go earn our own breaks.

Panthers senior Aubree Siffring started the game in the circle and limited the Lady Vikes to soft contact. Siffring pitched four-plus innings allowing 10 runs, four earned, on just five hits and four strikeouts. However, the senior walked six Lakeview hitters and hit four batters.

"When she (Siffring) was in the zone, they didn't get a lot of hard hits off of her. She was out of the zone quite a bit (tonight)," Greg said. "It can get the defense back on their heels a little bit, but that's just searching for excuses on bad defense. If she stays in the zone and let's our defense work and our defense does what it needs to do ... I don't know many errors we had, but it was way too many."

Danica Watts and Abby Lindsley led the Blue River offense with two hits each. Lindsley missed out on a pair of home runs with two doubles off the outfield wall. She drove in one run and scored once.

Watts also doubled twice with one RBI and one run scored. Meagan Jahde hit one double and scored twice.

Blue River took the lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Rylie Carter following a Lakeview error and a Watts double. A Lady Vikes error scored Lindsley in the fourth with Watts and Lindsley doubling home a run in the fifth.

"Abby (Lindsley) is coming along. You expect some struggles early on in the season, but we also just talked about that we're past that point in the season of we got to stop using youth as an excuse. She's coming along really well," Greg said. "Jayden (Hayes) struggled a little bit (tonight), but her bat has been hot. I think she was hitting about .400. We've got a lot of young girls doing some really good things at the plate. It's a little inconsistent right now. That does happen with some youth, but we got to get past that as we move forward."

Blue River dropped to 3-8 on the season. The Panthers hosted a home triangular on Tuesday against Tekamah-Herman and Logan View/Scribner Snyder.

Their next game is Monday at the St. Paul Triangular.

"Record wise we're a little bit under than we were hoping for. You see the young kids and they're performing at a fairly decent level. Our older girls who have been there, done that are putting up some great numbers offensively. We got to find that right combination defensively," Greg said. "I knew that could be a struggle. We had to replace our whole outfield. I think we're getting pretty good production out of them out in the outfield, but maybe some of our best infielders could also help us in the outfield."

Aquinas Catholic

The Monarchs capped a six-game week at Saturday's Hastings St. Cecilia Invite.

Aquinas opened pool play by erasing a 4-0 deficit against Grand Island Central Catholic with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 5-4.

Danica Bohuslavksy drove in a run on an RBI ground out. With two outs, Ainsley Wollmer scored on a Crusader error, Jordyn Bohuslavksy hit an RBI double and a Brookelynn Banholzer lined a walk-off two-run single.

The Monarchs suffered a 6-2 loss to Omaha Gross Catholic to end pool play, sending them to the third-place game against St. Cecilia. After losing to the Hawkettes in each of the last two seasons, Aquinas prevailed Saturday with a 10-8 win.

Danica, Jordyn, Karmen Karpisek and Wollmer posted two-hit games. Jordyn homered twice and drove in a team-high four runs. Roh also homered and finished the game with three RBIs.

Aquinas improved to 10-3 after wins earlier in the week against Schuyler, Kearney Catholic and Twin River. It played at the Crete triangular Tuesday before playing at West Point GACC Thursday and at the Cass County Invite Saturday.