Blue River surpasses last year's win total

Blue River softball surpassed its win total from all of last year Saturday at the NEN Invite at Wisner River Park in Wisner.

The Panthers, after dropping the first game of the tournament to NEN 17-3, defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9-5 and Boone Central 10-0 to improve to 7-2 on the season. Last year's record was 6-24.

On Aug. 22, Blue River defeated North Bend 15-10 coming back from 10-2 down to win it.

Blue River 10, Boone Central 0 (Saturday): The Panthers scored four runs in the second and six in the third inning for the four-inning run-rule win.

Emily Ewert, Nicole Martensen and Aubree Siffring recorded two hits each. Autumn Lindsley tossed a shutout, allowing just five hits.

"Autumn (Lindsley) did a great job of keeping their hitters off balance," Blue River head coach Greg Jahde said. "The defense was spectacular."

Blue River 9, LVSS 5 (Saturday): Siffring earned the win in the circle, holding LVSS to just two runs over the first four innings.

Blue River scored two in the first, three in the second and four in the fourth. Martensen hit 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and three RBIs.

NEN 17, Blue River 3 (Saturday): The high-powered NEN lineup scored five runs in the first two innings, four in the third and three in the fourth to total 17 runs on 20 hits.

After allowing five runs in the first, the Panthers scored three runs in the home half on a two-run single by Sierra Rhynalds and a bases loaded walk by Alexa Carter.

Lindsley was pulled for Siffring in the second inning after a triple, double, error, double and single.

"Give NEN credit. They came out swinging and didn't slow up," Jahde said. "There wasn't much we can do to stop it. They hit three of our pitchers hard."

Blue River 15, North Bend 10 (Aug. 22): After trailing 10-2 after two innings, Blue River scored four in the third and six in the fourth inning to take the lead. A run in the fifth and in the sixth sealed the win.

Lindsley earned the win, throwing five consecutive scoreless innings following North Bend's big first and second innings. She also overcame six errors behind her.

Meagan Jahde hit 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Ewert recorded three hits as eight Panthers tallied one hit.