Blue River sweeps LVSS triangular, Aquinas defeats GACC

Blue River reached double-figure wins on Sept. 6 when it defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Tekamah-Herman in a triangular.

The Panthers defeated LVSS 16-4 as they scored four runs in the first inning and a dozen runs in the second. Five Panthers recorded two-hit games in Danica Watts, Sierra Rhynalds, Meagan Jahde, Nicole Martensen and Rylie Carter.

Watts drove in four runs for Blue River. Martensen and Jahde ended the game with three and two RBIs, respectively. Autumn Lindsley earned the win in the circle as LVSS scored four runs on eight hits.

In the second game against Tekamah-Herman, Blue River fended off a later Tigers rally to win 9-8. The Panthers led 7-0 after two innings and 9-3 after three.

In the fifth, Tekamah-Herman loaded the bases against Aubree Siffring, but the Panthers pitcher struck out a Tiger to seal the victory.

Martensen homered in the second and Jahde hit a two-run home run in the third as part of a three-hit game. Rhynalds also recorded a three-hit game.

On Thursday, the Panthers lost at Central City 10-2 to drop to 11-4 on the season. They hosted FCEMF and St. Paul on Monday and played at Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday. Blue River's next game is Thursday versus Centennial.

In a matchup of ranked teams, No. 7 Aquinas Catholic shut out No. 10 West Point GACC 10-0 on Thursday to improve to 10-4 on the season.

The Monarchs scored four runs in the first, one in the second and five in the fourth to secure the run-rule win.

Brooklyn Stutzman threw a no-hitter, walking one batter and striking out five Bluejays. At the plate, Lacie Hartman and Danica Bohuslavsky drove in two runs each. Bianca Romshek hit 1 for 2 with one RBI and two runs scored. Aquinas drew eight walks. Veronica Reimers and Claire Wisnieski drew two free passes.

The Monarchs plated four runs in the first. Two runs scored on a passed ball and Bohuslavsky hit a two-run single to make it 4-0. Reimers scored on a passed ball in the second to extend the lead to five runs.

In the fourth, Romshek singled home Reimers and scored on a passed ball. Hartman hit a 2-0 pitch over the center field wall for a two-run home run, her third long ball of the season. Karmen Karpisek ended the game with a walk-off RBI single.

Aquinas played at Lakeview on Tuesday. Its next game is Thursday at Pierce.