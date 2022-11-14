Blue River takes big step forward after posting most wins in a single season

Blue River, after winning just six games last year, looked to take the next step and get to .500. However, the Panthers exceeded those goals by finishing the year 17-12.

It was the most wins in a season for Blue River since they it formed in 2018 and the most wins overall since David City finished with 18 in 2004. They were also the Southern Nebraska Conference runner-up.

"I was very pleased with how things went this year. I knew we would be better than what we were last year, but never imagined that we would make the jump that we did," Panthers head coach Greg Jahde said. "Just a lot of things went right for us. A lot of improvement in different areas, which led to a pretty good record."

The Panthers offense continued to be the backbone of its success. They hit .290 as a team last year, finishing just short of the single-season record of 2.296. This year, they shattered the record hitting .354. Blue River averaged 7.9 runs per game this season after posting a 5.8 runs per game average in 2021.

Sophomores Meagan Jahde and Nicole Martensen set the tone atop the Blue River lineup. Jahde and Martensen were both named to the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald Class B All-State Honorable Mention team and was All-SNC First Team.

Martensen drove in 35 runs this year, which broke the program record and Meagan batted .415 this year.

"They both improved quite a bit as well. Meagan playing that lead-off batter setting the table. On base a lot for Danica (Watts) and Nicole (Martensen) and Rylie (Carter) and Sierra (Rhynalds) to drive in runs. Stepped up defensively as well," Greg said. "Nicole, her numbers went up tremendously this year. Her power numbers were up. Lots of good things good. Played a fantastic third base and backup catcher for us. Lot of good things from Nicole as well."

In the circle, Autumn Lindsley overcame an injury-filled 2021 and pitched effectively as Blue River's ace. The senior hurler was also named as a Class B All-State Honorable Mention by the Journal Star and World-Herald and was Second Team All-SNC.

Lindsley, along with the team's improved defense, cut out the big innings and allowed 6.4 runs per game after an average of 7.8 runs allowed last year.

"She's (Lindsley) a competitor. She's never going to give you a ton of strikeouts. That's not her game, but she throws a lot of strikes. Sometimes too many strikes to be honest. She just went out and competed," Jahde said. "She was healthy this year. We were able to rely on Aubree (Siffring) a little bit more this year than we did last year to take on a few more innings, which allowed Autumn (Lindsley) to stay fresh as well. I think both of them did a phenomenal job."

Blue River graduates six seniors off its roster in Camryn Kocian, Alexa Carter, Lindsley, Sierra Rhynalds, Hayleigh Larsen and Emily Ewert.

"You always look to your seniors to be leaders. I think that's exactly what they did. They led by example. Sometimes they led with their voice. Kind of paved the way and showed the younger players what it's going to take. We had some good leadership from younger kids too," Greg said. "They'll be tough to replace, but it's the same thing a lot of high schools have to go through. You have to replace players every so often and you do the best that you can with that."

While Blue River will have to replace outfielders Kocian, Carter and Ewert, the infield of Martensen, Jahde, freshman Danica Watts and junior Rylie Carter all return.

The Panthers will hand the ball to junior Aubree Siffring as the team's No. 1 pitcher along with Watts, who appeared a couple times in the circle.

"She's (Siffring) going to have to take on the role Autumn (Lindsley) took on this year. Eat up a lot of innings and I think Danica (Watts) will do a great job stepping in and eating up some innings," Greg said. "Hopefully we can develop a couple more pitchers along the way to maybe eat up a few innings here and there. We lose a lot of seniors, but we'll have a lot of good things coming back next year."

Greg said the next step for the team is continuing to build on the foundation laid this year.

"I've always been a believer that success breeds success. Now that they've seen that we can do this," he said. "We have the capability. It just takes a little hard work. I think that will give us that confidence that we need."