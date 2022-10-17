Blue River's best season ends in subdistrict semifinals

COLUMBUS - Blue River's season ended on Oct. 3 in the Class B-7 subdistrict tournament at Lakeview High School in Columbus.

The Panthers entered their semifinal matchup with Aurora averaging 8.2 runs per game. However, the bats fell silent against Huskies pitcher Zoe Johnson in a 10-0 defeat. It was the first shutout defeat of the season.

"It's a tough way to go out. Wasn't expecting an outcome like this. I knew we would have a battle on our hands," Blue River head coach Greg Jahde said. "It wasn't like I thought we would walk through this game. Wrong moment for the bats to go cold. I think we maybe only had one hit. First time all season that we've been shut out."

Danica Watts' bunt single with one out in the fourth inning was the lone base knock for the Panthers. Watts stole second, but was left stranded in the inning on a fly out and pop out.

Johnson was the pitcher Blue River saw earlier in the season, a game the Panthers won 7-6 on Sept. 20. In that outing, Johnson allowed seven runs on nine hits with six walks and 11 strikeouts.

"We hit her just fine in that game. I don't know if we got into our own heads or we just weren't seeing the ball well enough this go around," Jahde said. "Clearly wasn't meant to be (tonight) and unfortunately it brings an end to our season."

Autumn Lindsley started the game in the circle. The senior pitched 4 and 2/3 innings allowing 10 runs on 19 hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Aurora's Eva Fahrnbruch hit 4 for 4 with three doubles, one triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Johnson also recorded a four-hit game, driving in one and scoring twice.

"Autumn (Lindsley) did awesome all season long. Huge turnaround from where she was last year. I know injuries were a big part of her struggles last year, but she showed what she can do when she was healthy. She was able to get through most of the season being healthy," Jahde said. "She did a great job picking up a lot of wins in the circle and at the very least keeping us in ball games that we can get the bats going late in games and pick up W's. Big part of our success was the job she did in the circle."

The Huskies scored three runs on seven hits in the first inning with an error scoring two and Grace Howland lining an RBI double to center.

After a Johnson RBI double in the second made it 4-0, Aurora scored three runs in the fourth on a two-run triple by Fahrnbruch and an error.

Aurora recorded its third three-run inning of the game in the fifth on a Fahrnbruch RBI double, a RBI sac fly and a Howland RBI single.

Needing three runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend their season, Sierra Rhynalds drew a lead off walk. Lindsley launched a deep fly ball to center, but it was robbed by Hannah Janda. A fielder's choice and a strikeout ended Blue River's season.

"You look at it, they make that catch in center field there in the bottom of the fifth and you just kind of go, 'It's not meant to be I guess,'" Jahde said. "Heck of a season by the girls. I'm not disappointed with the season that we had. Disappointed with the way it came to an end, but it wasn't for a lack of effort or anything like that."

The Panthers finished the year 17-12, their most wins since forming in 2018. It was the most wins in a single season since David City won 18 games in 2004.

"Hard to argue with the 17-12 record," Jahde said. "We're coming off 6-24 last year and knew we had some things we had to improve on and some holes to fill. I think we did all of that and then some."