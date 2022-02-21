Bohac, Brecka, Polivka medal at state wrestling

OMAHA - East Butler had three of its five wrestlers medal at the NSAA State Wrestling Championship on Saturday in Omaha.

Lane Bohac and Trevin Brecka earned their second state medal while Luke Polivka won the first of his career. The Tigers finished 12th in the team standings with 44 points.

"I feel, overall, we wrestled well. Of course, there is always a few matches that you would like to have a second chance at," East Butler head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "The kids went into the meet with the right attitude and were looking to come away with medals. I am proud of the way they wrestled and represented our school and our community."

For Bohac and Brecka, it was the not the medal they had hoped for. Both wrestlers battled injuries and missed significant time. Bohac, who wrestled for a title last season, earned a sixth-place medal with a 3-3 showing. Following a 7-0 first-round win, he fell behind eventual champion Eli Paxton of Mullen 11-3 and was pinned in the third period.

He responded with back-to-back wins by decision, made the medal round then lost to Howells-Dodge's Dylan Brichacek by a 7-0 decision. Bohac finished his trip to Omaha in a 12-4 major decision loss in the 120-pound fifth-place match. He finished his junior year 33-4.

Brecka collected his third straight fifth-place medal. After a quarterfinal defeat, he pinned Mullen's Andrew Harvey and defeated Summerland's Alex Arroyo by a 5-3 decision to reach the consolation semis. Brecka lost by tiebreaker 3-1 against Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester.

In the 160-pound fifth-place match, he defeated Bayard's Beau Lake by a 5-2 decision. Brecka recorded a takedown in the first, an escape in the second and a takedown in the third. The three-time state medalist capped his season at 34-8. He leaves East Butler with a 116-57 career record.

"Came up a little bit short, but I guess if you're standing on the podium, you're doing something right," Brecka said. "Just sucks when you put in all that hard work and dedication and come up a little bit short, but hope the best for my teammates next year."

Polivka won a fourth-place medal in his first state tournament. He reached the semifinals by pin and sudden victory then came up short to Sutherland's Cauy Kohl by an 8-2 decision.

He bounced back with a fall of Riverside's Ted Hemmingsen at 3:42. In the third-place matche, he lost by tiebreaker 3-2 against Winside's Cayden Ellis. Ellis scored a reversal in overtime. Polivka could only muster an escape.

"All three had a great season. I think a state medal is deserving for the way they competed, not just this weekend, but the entire year," Glasshoff said. "I know each was a little disappointed and wanted to medal higher, but it was still a great accomplishment and nothing to be ashamed of."

Senior Brayden Brecka went 2-2 in his final state appearance. He pinned Neligh-Oakdale's Ashton Higgins at 1:34 in the first round. After a quarterfinal loss, Brecka pinned Hay Springs' Wesley Jacobs in 56 seconds. In the consolation third round, he lost by a 10-4 decision to Southwest's Jacob Kerns.

After missing his entire junior season with injury, Brecka ends his high school career as a three-time state qualifier and an 88-49 record.

"He (Brecka) was a great competitor and worked hard. He showed up every day and put in the work," Glasshoff said. "My heart aches for those wrestlers that do all the right things and come up just short."

Reid Glasshoff went 1-2 in his first appearance in Omaha. He ends the season 33-19. He'll be one of many Tigers returning next season as they only see three graduate.

"We should have a good mix of experienced wrestlers with some young ones that they can mentor," Glasshoff said. "It takes older kids to show the work it takes to become a medalist. Reece (Kocian), Lane (Bohac) and Luke (Polivka) will be returning state medalists and will be our leaders along the way."

Trevin is bullish on East Butler's future.

"There's a lot of talent. We've been working up slowly, but we're getting there," Brecka said. "We got a couple really good kids on the team as long as we can stay healthy."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email DVDsports@lee.net.

