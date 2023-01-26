Bohac claims silver, Reid Glasshoff and Vincent Hageman win bronze

East Butler wrestling featured seven medalists at Friday's David City Invite. Lane Bohac captured a silver medal at 132 pounds.

Reid Glasshoff and Vincent Hageman won bronze, Reece Kocian placed fourth and Trenton Van Veldhuizen, Kale Glasshoff and Michael Kunasek reached the podium in sixth.

The Tigers ended the meet in seventh place with 88 points. Millard West finished above the rest with 152 points. David City was second with 130 points.

"Overall, tough competition. I think we did alright," East Butler head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "Some guys finished better than others and that's just kind of the way it is, but I think overall pretty decent."

Bohac (28-4) reached the final with four consecutive wins. He recorded two falls in pool play, beating Crete's Roger Ramos at 2 minutes, 17 seconds and David City's Stanley Allen at 1:55.

In the quarterfinals, Bohac secured an 11-3 major decision over Elkhorn Mount Michael's Taggart Crouse. The senior tallied a three-point nearfall, three takedowns and one reversal.

A second-period reversal propelled Bohac past Millard West's Ben McAllister in the semifinals, setting up a final against David City's Brayden Johnson. After Bohac defeated Johnson in the Butler County triangular on Jan. 12, Johnson avenged that defeat with a 4-2 sudden victory.

Johnson took down Bohac in period one with the Tigers senior matching with a two-point nearfall. In overtime, Johnson took down Bohac with 25 seconds left to clinch the gold medal.

Bohac said he didn't wrestle his best on Friday.

"I wrestled a little worse than I thought I could on the bottom. I usually wrestle better," Bohac said. "Otherwise my decisions would've been different. I probably would've chosen top."

In seven meets this season, Bohac hasn't placed worse than third. He's collected three golds, three silvers and one bronze.

"It's been going pretty good," Bohac said. "Just remembering that it's my last season."

Reid (17-10) won his second bronze medal Friday. In pool play, he pinned Shelby-Rising City's Logan Lindsley in 26 seconds and Ashland-Greenwood's Isaac Christo in 35 seconds.

After a 7-1 defeat to Millard West's Imran Murad in the 138 semifinals, Reid bounced back with a fall at 1:32 versus Aurora's Evan Hermanson.

Hageman (19-15) recorded his second-highest placement in a meet this season, finishing third at 285. The senior opened the day with a pin of Millard West's Elijah Petties at 2:30. He ended the day with a pin of Milford's Garrett Schoen at 43 seconds in the fifth-place match.

"He's (Hageman) been wrestling tough. Heavyweight you just never know how it's going to go," Doug said. "It's just always something different, so he's been doing alright. He's competing well for us."

Kocian (25-6) posted a perfect pool record with a 36-second fall of Ashland-Greenwood's Matthew McConnell and a 4-0 victory against Crete's Lesnier Gomez. In that match, Kocian took down Gomez twice.

The senior advanced to the 126 semifinals following a 7-3 win over Malcolm's Zane Zoucha. Kocian recorded three takedowns and one escape.

He went on to lose his final two matches of the day, losing to David City's Brittin Valentine in the semifinals by fall and to Wahoo Neumann's Aaron Ohnoutka 7-0 in the third-place match.

"It's a tough meet here. I know the semifinals match is probably the most disappointing one," Doug said. "He (Kocian) kind of got stuck in that cradle, that position and that's just the way it goes. Ohnoutka coming in that third and fourth place match is tough to see a kid like that. I think he did alright."

Van Veldhuizen (21-10) went 2-3 on Friday, earning a first-round pin of Tekamah-Herman's Blayne Williams at 2:18 and a consolation first-round fall of Sutton's Korey Poppe at 1:54. In the 106 fifth-place match, the sophomore lost to Centennial's Kasten Ruether by pin.

Kale (17-17) also posted two wins. In the first round, he defeated Milford's Caleb Kempf by fall at 2:51. The sophomore picked up a pin of Sutton's Lane Shore at 2:28 in the first round of the consolation bracket. Ty Strode of Tekamah-Herman defeated Kale 10-1 in the 113 fifth-place match.

Kunasek (9-10) went 3-2 in David City. He defeated Garrett Small of David City with a 13-1 major decision on a trio of three-point nearfalls, one two-point nearfall and one takedown.

The freshman then pinned SRC's Ethan Fjell at 2:28. After a win via medical forfeit, Kunasek was pinned in the 152 fifth-place match by Centennial's Keenan Kosek at 1:17.

East Butler will hit the mats on Thursday at the High Plains triangular. On Saturday, it'll compete at the Plainview Invite.

"I think we're doing alright. Last week, we were at Weeping Water and we won that one," Doug said. "There's some things we can work on, but overall we're doing pretty well."