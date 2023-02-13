East Butler seniors Lane Bohac and Reece Kocian are no strangers to the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships.

Bohac clinched his fourth trip to Omaha at Saturday's District D-3 meet at Thayer Central while Kocian earned his third state berth.

Tigers sophomore Trenton Van Veldhuizen qualified for state for the first time Saturday, winning in the consolation semifinals to earn his spot.

"I think it was great. Lane (Bohac) becoming a district champion is always a great accomplishment. That sets you up well doing some good things in Omaha," East Butler head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "Reece (Kocian) making the finals, coming up a little bit short but I think he wrestled really well. We're looking for both of those guys to do well, hopefully come out as medalists there in Omaha.

"With our 106-pounder (Van Veldhuizen), he had a struggle last year underweight and for him to come out and wrestle this year like he did to qualify was awesome. I was really proud of him. Trenton's wrestled really well this year."

Bohac (41-7) collected his third district title with one fall and three decisions. The senior recorded a 43-second fall of Franklin's Yancy Welsh in the first round.

In the quarterfinals, Bohac shut out Nebraska Christian's Jonah Green 7-0. He followed that up with a 2-0 win over Franklin's Keller Twohig in the semifinals to secure his spot in Omaha.

Bohac defeated Elkhorn Valley's Isaac Eckert 5-2 to win the 132-pound district title. He totaled three takedowns, one two-point nearfall, two reversals and two escapes in the final three wins.

"He's (Bohac) been wrestling well and wrestling tough," Glasshoff said. "Even some of the losses he's taken, he's wrestled well in them. I think he can carry that into state and hopefully it goes well for him."

Kocian (42-9) pinned his way to the final, beating Newman Grove's Maximilian Giggel in 46 seconds, Meridian's Carter Haverluck at 5 minutes, 3 seconds, and Ravenna's Garrett Wedemeyer at 1:01.

In the 126 first place match, the senior fell to Elkhorn Valley's Mason Nitz 10-1. Nitz posted three takedowns, one two-point nearfall and a reversal. Kocian escaped in period one.

Kocian returns to Omaha after suffering a season-ending injury a week before districts last season.

"It feels good. Always kind of that question mark in your head after you get hurt and you're kind of battling through," Glasshoff said. "It's a good feeling to get back there and hopefully he can come out with a medal again."

Van Veldhuizen (31-18) won his first two matches of districts, pinning teammate Keigan Kocian at 1:47 in the first round and Pleasanton's Evan Kucera at 1:08 in the quarterfials.

The sophomore was pinned by Thayer Central's Colter Sinn, sending him to a heartbreak round bout against Alma's Logan Shriver. Van Veldhuizen beat Shriver with a fall at 1:33.

He lost to Sutton's Korey Poppe in the 106 third place match by fall. After going just 7-25 as a freshman last season, Van Veldhuizen booked a trip to Omaha.

"Last year, he was kind of around 100 pounds so a lot of times he's eight to 10 pounds under where other people were," Glasshoff said. "I think that's made a big difference. Last year, you can tell he never quit even though he was undersize. He always just kept working for the six minutes.

"I told him at the end of last year that was going to really pay off if he kept working like that and got to full size. It really has. He's had some big wins this year and he's medaled at most every meet. He can use this as a springboard to next year and hopefully do some big things."

East Butler had three wrestlers eliminated in the consolation semifinals. Kale Glasshoff defeated Alma's Ian Dunse in the first round, teammate Vincent Vandenberg in the consolation second round and Shelby-Rising City's Bailey Turpitt in the consolation third round.

Kale lost to Pleasanton's Jesse Winberg by fall at 3:27 in the 113 consolation semifinals. The sophomore finished the season 27-24.

Blaine Orta (30-21) defeated Clarkson/Leigh's Jaden Stoklasa in the quarterfinals 4-2 before losing to Elkhorn Valley's Mavrick Hagemann in the semifinals and to Ravenna's Caden Larsen in the 145 heartbreak round.

Vincent Hageman (28-22), after a 15-second fall of Weeping Water's Cole Coster in the first round, bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat with two consolation wins.

The senior pinned Pleasanton's Kenan Hasenhauser at 2:10 and Nebraska Christian's Eric Wu at 1:44. In the 285 consolation semifinals, Malachi Wheeler of Nebraska Christian pinned Hageman at 2:12.

"We were obviously hoping to get a few more through. It was a tough district, probably one of the deeper ones I've seen especially in the weight classes we were in," Doug said. "Our two seniors at 138 (Reid Glasshoff) and 145 (Orta) and were hoping they would be able to get through there and they just came up short.

"At heavyweight, we had a good chance there. They had a good year. It just didn't work out for them. I was proud with the way they worked all year, but just coming up short is always hard especially as a senior. It's the end and it's tough."

The NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships get underway at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Bohac faces Riverside sophomore Trevor Carraher in the first round in the 132 bracket. Carraher is 35-13 this season and placed fourth at districts.

The senior is seeking his third state medal after placing sixth last year and taking home silver in 2021.

"It definitely helps (being a No. 1 seed) because unless you're going to see a district champ in the second round if you're second or third. Being first, it definitely doesn't make it easy, but it does help out," Doug said. "We always talk to the kids about nothing's easy from here on out. Everybody's tough and everybody made it. You just got to be mentally ready to go."

Kocian's 126 first round opponent will be West Point GACC sophomore Noah Brichacek. The sophomore posted a 28-11 record and placed third at districts. Kocian wouldn't face an opponent he's seen this season in the first two rounds.

The senior is looking to improve his bronze medal finish from 2021.

"Sometimes I think that's good. It's just hard to know. Sometimes rematches are tough too, but I think Reece (Kocian) is a tough wrestler," Doug said. "It doesn't really matter who he goes up against. He's going to be aggressive, going to get after it so I'm not too concerned there."

Van Veldhuizen opposes a familiar foe in Aquinas Catholic senior Grady Romshek in the 106 first round. The two squared off at the Butler County Duals on Jan. 12, a match Romshek won by fall at 3:35.

"I think he (Van Veldhuizen) wrestled him tough there. He didn't go out and just lay an egg. He wrestled him tough and I think that's something that'll give him a little confidence," Doug said. "He's going to be tough to beat obviously. Romshek is a really tough wrestler, but he has some confidence and he knows he can wrestle with him. If you battle, anything can happen."