Bohuslavsky shines in first full season at Morningside

Former David City Aquinas infielder Vanessa Bohuslavsky lost the majority of her freshman season at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She only appeared in four games and went 1 for 4 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored.
In order to get more playing time in 2021, Bohuslavsky transitioned to the outfield and became an everyday player for the Mustangs.
She played in all 54 games, batting .331 with 23 RBIs. Bohuslavsky recorded eight doubles and was perfect on the base paths, swiping nine bases in nine steal attempts.
The support of her teammates was crucial for Bohuslavsky as she got acclimated to a bigger role on the team.
"It helped having my teammates backing me up," Bohuslavsky said. "They supported me all the way through, and then it just really helped me gain the experience for going into these next couple years to really help lead my team."
Her success helped Morningside go 43-11 and reach the opening round of the 2021 NAIA Championships.
"Our season was very rewarding," Bohuslavsky said. "We started off in late February and we went all the way until the end of May. Just started off on a really high note and just being able to take that all the way through the season was really rewarding at the end making it to opening rounds."
Morningside coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann called Bohuslavsky a team player, sharing those values through her love of the game, her work ethic and her determination.
"She is someone who has worked diligently to get better for the team," Jones-Sitzmann said. "She transitioned to the outfield and made an impact right away. She gets a good read on the ball and possess the ability to throw out the runner at many bases."
Now heading into her junior season, Bohuslavsky hopes to take on a larger leadership role as one of the upperclassman on the team.
"Being at Aquinas, I feel like I was really guided into a leadership role early at Aquinas," she said. "I really took that on throughout my time at Aquinas. I feel that really turned over and helped show in college because even as an underclassman, I felt I had those leadership qualities and could help my team in any way needed."
After falling short at nationals, Morningside's expectations are to go further than the opening round with Bohusavsky being a central figure in that effort.
"I think we have mostly everybody returning from this squad so going into next year, just keep working hard and grow closer with my teammates," Bohuslavsky said. "Just working to make it as far as we can next year is a goal."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.