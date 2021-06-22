Bohuslavsky shines in first full season at Morningside

Former David City Aquinas infielder Vanessa Bohuslavsky lost the majority of her freshman season at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She only appeared in four games and went 1 for 4 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored.

In order to get more playing time in 2021, Bohuslavsky transitioned to the outfield and became an everyday player for the Mustangs.

She played in all 54 games, batting .331 with 23 RBIs. Bohuslavsky recorded eight doubles and was perfect on the base paths, swiping nine bases in nine steal attempts.

The support of her teammates was crucial for Bohuslavsky as she got acclimated to a bigger role on the team.

"It helped having my teammates backing me up," Bohuslavsky said. "They supported me all the way through, and then it just really helped me gain the experience for going into these next couple years to really help lead my team."

Her success helped Morningside go 43-11 and reach the opening round of the 2021 NAIA Championships.