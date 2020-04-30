Bohuslavsky to take job at alma mater

In just one year at the helm, Beth Bohuslavsky led David City's girls basketball to more than 10 wins for the first time in five years.
The Scouts finished the season 11-13. If they want to continue the upward trend they'll have to do so without Bohuslavsky. The former Seward Bluejay accepted the same job at her alma mater on April 15.
After going 20-5 in 2018-19, Seward went 6-14 this past year - the first losing season in the last five.
During Bohuslavsky's time at Seward, she led the Bluejays to a record of 101-0 from the point guard position.
Bohuslavsky said it was hard to believe when Seward offered her the position.
"It was kind of surreal to be considered for the opportunity; just because I don’t have much experience in coaching profession right now and I’m working my way up to get more experience," she said. "It’s an honor to be considered and I’m very grateful for that.
"However, it was not an easy decision just because of what we had built at David City. I loved working with the girls and building relationships."
While Bohuslavsky was only at David City for one year, she hopes the bonds she made will last a lifetime.
Working with both the elementary and high school staff and living in the community has given Bohuslavsky the opportunity to meet plenty of new people.
"I loved working with the elementary and high school staff there," Bohuslavsky said. "It was not an easy decision, but when an opportunity like this comes up, you’re able to not only advance your coaching skills but also your classroom skills and teaching skills. It’s an opportunity you almost have to take."
During her lone season at David City, there were plenty of memories that stood out to Bohuslavsky.
One of the key moments that stood out to her was the buzzer-beating victory against Thayer Central on the road.
"Just winning at the buzzer is something those girls had never really been a part of or that I’ve been a part of as a coach or even as a player," she said. "That was fun to see the girls’ faces. I think that was kind of the turning point to believe that we can do this. We can win games when they’re on the wire."
David City won four of its last seven games after defeating Thayer Central.
Bonds were also strengthened on long bus rides to summer camps and games.
These relationships are what Bohuslavsky said she'll miss the most.
"Those will never be the same, but we made a lot of memories as we were building those relationships," she said. "Everything from summer basketball to the end of the year this year, there’s a lot of good things that we did there and good things that won’t be forgotten."
While she will no longer be the coach at David City, she still has high hopes for the Scouts.
David City returns all of its players and will be looking to improve on the progress made last year.
"We made huge gains and huge improvements, but I even told the girls at the end of our yearly meeting, ‘It wasn’t me that made all this success happen," she said. "'It was you guys that did it. I wasn’t the magic one. You guys bought into what we wanted to do and you believed in it and believed in each other. That’s something you can continue to do no matter who’s the next coach. It’s just trusting the process and going forward.’ I feel that the success can continue, especially if they work as hard as they did for me this year."
On top of hoping to see David City be successful, Bohuslavsky is hoping to return Seward back to its former glory days.
Seward won four consecutive state titles from 2009-2012 and has been to 15 state tournaments since 1990.
"Seward has had a lot of success in the past," Bohuslavsky said. "I just hope to continue that success and lay a foundation of how we want to build our program and continue to build off the success. I’m hoping to get the community support and build great basketball players, but more importantly great women leaders for the community and our society."
Bohuslavsky will always have a place in her heart for the Scouts, and, just a short drive away, will still be around supporting David City when her schedule allows.
"I’m only a phone call away and I’m only 25 minutes away," she said. "I still plan on coming to support David City in the fall and spring seasons as well as watch them play basketball when Seward doesn’t have a game."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
