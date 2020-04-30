Bohuslavsky to take job at alma mater

David City won four of its last seven games after defeating Thayer Central.

Bonds were also strengthened on long bus rides to summer camps and games.

These relationships are what Bohuslavsky said she'll miss the most.

"Those will never be the same, but we made a lot of memories as we were building those relationships," she said. "Everything from summer basketball to the end of the year this year, there’s a lot of good things that we did there and good things that won’t be forgotten."

While she will no longer be the coach at David City, she still has high hopes for the Scouts.

David City returns all of its players and will be looking to improve on the progress made last year.