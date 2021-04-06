Both Tiger teams take fourth at Yutan Relays

The East Butler track and field team opened competition last week with several new faces in the lineup.
Head Coach Dale Nielsen said the youthfulness of this team means many of the athletes haven’t competed at a high school meet. Still, the Tigers had a strong showing March 30 at the Yutan Relays.
Both the East Butler boys and girls track teams took fourth place in their respective competitions.
“It felt pretty good to be at a track meet again, and for a few hours you could even pretend that things were back to normal,” Nielsen said.
Tristan Rezac led the boys team with a pair of gold medals. He finished in the top spot in the shot put with a distance of 42 feet, 9.75 inches. Rezac was also first in the discus at 115-3. Alex Pierce earned third in the long jump at 18-10. wound up in third place in the long jump (18-10.00). Ryan Sullivan took fourth in the high jump at exactly five feet and was eighth in the triple jump at 36-8
The 1600-meter relay of Collin Bouc, Brayden Brecka, Caden Stara and Pierce was fifth (4:13.67).
Joe Urban, Reid Glasshoff, Carson Borgman and Blaine Orta took sixth in the 3200 relay with a mark of 11:32.21.
The distance medley team of Zane and Cole Miller, Josh VanDerslice and Kyle Heise took fifth (4:43.34).
With a time of 12:40.74, Jirovsky, Orta, Heise and Stara finished as the runners-up in the distance medley.
Brecka, Sullivan, Glasshoff and Zane Miller paired up in the shuttle hurdle relay and took fourth (47.53).
The Tiger girls had one gold medal. Haley Klement, Megan Janak, Allie Rigatuso and Camryn Kocian crossed the line first in the 400-meter relay in a time of 55.60 seconds.
Klement and Janak later teamed up with Katie Heise and Madison Dewitt in the 1600 relay and took fifth. (5:08.20). Kaleen Zak, Heise, Addison Kriz and Saige Patocka paired up for the 800 relay and finished in sixth (2:31.76).
The 3200 relay team of Lanae Aerts, Addie Sullivan, Madison Spatz and Audrey Belew took fourth (13:10.62). In the 800 sprint medley, Madison Dewitt, Camryn Kocian, Katie Haney and Allie Rigatuso joined forces and finished in fourth (2:12.60).
Rylie Biltoft, Lindsey Prochaska, Reese Kozisek and Dewitt teamed up in the distance medley and wound up in sixth place (5:40.67). In the distance medley, Haley Sebranek, Reese Kozisek, Aerts and Biltoft took fifth (16:37.91).
Klement, Proschaska, Rigatuso and Lily Porkorny competed together in the shuttle hurdle and finished in third (46.16).
Klement was the runner-up in the high jump with a distance of 4-6. Prochaska took eighth in the same event at exactly 4 feet. Rigatuso was fourth in the long jump (14-8.00). In the triple jump, Patocka ended up seventh (22-1.00).
With a distance of 30-1.75, Sierra Rhynalds took fourth place in the shot put. Sydney Pernicek finished fourth in the discus throw (85-00).
East Butler competed against DC West, Elmwood-Murdock, Yutan, Mead, Brownell, Talbot and Cornerstone.
Nielsen said he liked what he saw from the Tigers, noting the performances of Pierce, Rigatuso, Klement, Rezac, Pernicek and Rhynalds.
Nielsen said he’s excited to watch as this year’s squad continues to improve.
“We have a nice bunch of kids this year that should show constant improvement as the season progresses,” he said.
