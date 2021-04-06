Both Tiger teams take fourth at Yutan Relays

The East Butler track and field team opened competition last week with several new faces in the lineup.

Head Coach Dale Nielsen said the youthfulness of this team means many of the athletes haven’t competed at a high school meet. Still, the Tigers had a strong showing March 30 at the Yutan Relays.

Both the East Butler boys and girls track teams took fourth place in their respective competitions.

“It felt pretty good to be at a track meet again, and for a few hours you could even pretend that things were back to normal,” Nielsen said.

Tristan Rezac led the boys team with a pair of gold medals. He finished in the top spot in the shot put with a distance of 42 feet, 9.75 inches. Rezac was also first in the discus at 115-3. Alex Pierce earned third in the long jump at 18-10. wound up in third place in the long jump (18-10.00). Ryan Sullivan took fourth in the high jump at exactly five feet and was eighth in the triple jump at 36-8

The 1600-meter relay of Collin Bouc, Brayden Brecka, Caden Stara and Pierce was fifth (4:13.67).

Joe Urban, Reid Glasshoff, Carson Borgman and Blaine Orta took sixth in the 3200 relay with a mark of 11:32.21.