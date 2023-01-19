Boys basketball round: Scouts, Huskies go 1-2 for week and East Butler splits games

The boys' basketball teams of East Butler, David City and Shelby-Rising City all took part in multiple games last week with East Butler splitting their two games. David City and Shelby-Rising City each going 1-2 on the week.

David City

The Scouts started the week picking up a 66-41 win against visiting Raymond Central on Jan. 10.

On Jan. 12, David City would play in a tight matchup against Cross County with the Cougars claiming a 51-48 win.

David City would drop its second game of the week Saturday in a 60-38 win for Fillmore Central.

The David City Scouts fell to 6-6 overall after Saturday's loss. The Scouts also played Shelby-Rising City Tuesday (after Banner-Press deadline).

David City's next game is scheduled for Friday against Milford.

East Butler

The Tigers won on Jan. 12, over Dorchester following a 65-31 loss to Nebraska Lutheran on Jan. 10.

Against Dorchester, the Tigers won 49-35 thanks to a big first half for East Butler.

The Tigers held a 34-13 lead heading into the second half. Dorchester would make a slight comeback outscoring the Tigers 22-15 in the second half but East Butler's lead was enough to hold on for a Tiger win.

Ryan Sullivan and Alex Pierce led the Tigers in the win as each was double figures scoring. Sullivan finished with a team-high 17 and Pierce added 14 in the win.

In the Tigers' first game of the week, Nebraska Lutheran was able to pick up a 34-point win to end the Tigers' two-game win streak.

East Butler moved to 6-7 on the year after splitting the week's matchups. The Tigers also played Giltner Tuesday and will be back on the floor today against Meridian.

Shelby-Rising City

The Huskies started the week falling at home to Centennial before beating Hampton. Shelby-Rising City would close the week with a loss to Nebraska Lutheran.

The Huskies fell by 31 on Saturday in an 82-51 Nebraska Lutheran win.

In the Huskies' lone win of the week over Hampton, Shelby-Rising City won their fifth game of the year in a 50-39 win.

Against Centennial, the Broncos won by 21 over the Huskies 48-27.

The Huskies sat at 5-8 after the three games with Dorchester next on the schedule today at home. The Huskies also played David City Tuesday.