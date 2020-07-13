Branting bests Tecumseh in road win

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors jumped out to a 4-0 lead and rode that advantage to a 7-3 victory at Tecumseh on July 8.
Colton Kirby and Kale Gustafson both drove in two runs for a Rebels team that improve to 8-1 on the year. Gustafson was 3 for 3 at the plate with three singles. Isaiah Zelasney also had a multi-hit performance, going 2 for 4 with a run driven in.
Pierce Branting tossed all six innings and allowed three earned with five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. The win earned the righty his first victory on the season in his first game started.
Branting had thrown six innings of relief before Wednesday, allowing just one earned run in five appearances. His eight strikeouts doubled his season total to 16.
SOS scored in each of the first three innings and led 4-0 through 3 and 1/2 when the hosts answered back with one. The Rebels plated three in the fourth on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. That was enough to hold off a late Tecumseh rally when the hosts scored the final two runs of the game in the sixth.
Mick Hoatson drove in Zelasney in the first with a grounder to left for a 1-0 lead. Zelasney singled Gustafson home in the second then came in on an error at first for a 3-0 lead. Gustafson's bases-loaded single in the third made it 4-0.
Tecumseh cut into the lead with two walks and two wild pitches in the bottom of the third. Kirby's two-out double with the bases loaded in the fourth made it 6-1. Gustafson singled to right in the next at bat for a 7-1 cushion.
Gustafson's three hits were his second three-hit night of the season following a 3 for 5 showing against BDS on June 23.
Branting threw 49 of 87 pitches for strikes, set the first two hitters down in four of the six innings he pitched and threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of 26 hitters.
SOS has won four in a row since dropping its first contest in an 8-7 loss at Central City on June 30.
Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.
