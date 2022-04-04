Brezenski, Kadavy notch hat tricks in Scotus girls win over Lakeview

Two Scotus Central Catholic freshman recorded hat tricks, last year's leading scorer scored twice and the Shamrocks put together their most effective offensive performance of the season in Friday's 8-0 rematch win over Lakeview.

Scotus started the year with a 4-0 win over Lakeview but struggled to hold possession and create more than momentary chances. The Shamrocks had played four times since then and made minimal gains until Thursday's 1-0 win at Blair that coach Kristie Brezenski called the best performance of the season.

That carried over to Friday when freshmen Emma Brezenski and Izzie Kadavy both had three goals and junior Libbie Brezenski had two. The defense didn't allow any shots and Scotus took another step forward toward generating consistent attack.

Scotus scored the first goal in 17 seconds and had its foot on the gas throughout.

"It's a huge confidence builder. We talked about whether we were going to stay strong and get better or get comfortable and fall back, 'Where do you guys want to be in the next couple of weeks,'" coach Brezenski asked her team prior to the match. "The ones that really want to step up are stepping up and demanding that the rest to meet expectations.

"We had a couple nice runs and some nice connections. It was a full performance."

Each of the eight goals were scored off of the attack, almost exclusively with through balls. Kadavy and Brezenski's three-goal performances are the most of their careers. Kadavy, an Aquinas Catholic freshman part of the co-op between the two schools this year, scored in the first match with Lakeview then had the lone goal on Thursday. Five goals on the season makes her second on the team behind Emma Brezenski.

Brezenski has eight on the year and three multi-goal games to go with the lone goal in the 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus High. She also picked up four assists in the contest and leads SCC in the category with five.

Libbie Brezenski had 30 goals last season and increased her 2022 total to three on Friday. She added an assist for a five-point day. Her goal was the first of the afternoon during a one-on-one up the wing she took past the defense.

Kadavy's all came in a row, or what's referred to as a natural hat trick.

"At the beginning of the year she kind of struggled not knowing what her expectations were and not knowing where to go or what to do. We tried to emphasize, 'We're giving you options, just go play,'" coach Brezenski said. "Now she's starting to go play, be comfortable and do what she knows how to do."

Lakeview was coming off a 1-0 win the night before at Aurora on a goal in the final 20 minutes of the match. It was the Lady Vikes second win in a row after starting 0-4.

Another game in 24 hours is a challenge in the first part of the season, but coach Mike Zimmerman put the blame on himself.

"I told the girls, 'I'll take the blame for this one, I didn't have you ready,'" he said. "They played lights out the night before, and I don't know if two in a week and then a third one was too much, but we just did not play very well."

Scotus improved to 4-2 while Lakeview dropped to 2-5. The Lady Vikes were back in action Monday in a home match with Lutheran High Northeast. Scotus hosts Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on Tuesday - the team that knocked the Shamrocks out of state last season in a shootout.

"The midfield is starting to get it; they're starting to keep their shape and look for our target players up top and make great passes," coach Brezenski said. "Kate (Maguire), in the back, and (goalkeeper) Faith (Weber) are staring to make steps and improve. We've just got to get the rest of our back line on board and really be tough for Tuesday."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.