Brigham, Fjell top 10 at Friend

Shelby-Rising City golfers Grant Brigham and Carter Fjell put together 18-hole rounds under 100 and finished inside the top 10 at the Roy Horner Meet in Friend on April 9.
Brigham shot a 50 on the front then dropped nine shots on the back and scored 91 for fifth place. Carter Fjell scored 45-49 for 94, tied for sixth and was awarded eighth on a scorecard playff.
Brigham and Fjell were the top two players for a Husky team that totaled 432 for its four best scores and finished sixth out of 10 teams. Following those two in the order were Caegan Watts with a 119, Trevor Micek shooting 128 and Payton Ziemba caring 134.
Milford was the team champion on a total of 379 - four shots better than Fillmore Central. Milford's Cole Toovey and Fillmore Central both tied for the top spot on rounds of 81. Toovey earned the medalist award on a scorecard playoff.
"The Roy Horner Meet really challenged the golf team. The greens were fast and the course was in great condition," coach Jon Riggs said. "Grant Brigham started slowly with having to adjust to the greens. He was able to finish strong and took fifth. Carter Fjell started strong and held on. He ended up being in a three-way tie for sixth and ended up placing eighth. The rest of the team learned a lot and worked hard getting around the course. We will need to take the experience and build on it."