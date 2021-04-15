Brigham, Fjell top 10 at Friend

Shelby-Rising City golfers Grant Brigham and Carter Fjell put together 18-hole rounds under 100 and finished inside the top 10 at the Roy Horner Meet in Friend on April 9.

Brigham shot a 50 on the front then dropped nine shots on the back and scored 91 for fifth place. Carter Fjell scored 45-49 for 94, tied for sixth and was awarded eighth on a scorecard playff.

Brigham and Fjell were the top two players for a Husky team that totaled 432 for its four best scores and finished sixth out of 10 teams. Following those two in the order were Caegan Watts with a 119, Trevor Micek shooting 128 and Payton Ziemba caring 134.

Milford was the team champion on a total of 379 - four shots better than Fillmore Central. Milford's Cole Toovey and Fillmore Central both tied for the top spot on rounds of 81. Toovey earned the medalist award on a scorecard playoff.