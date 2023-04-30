After last year's canceled meet, Aquinas Catholic returned to Columbus for the second time in four days to compete in Saturday's Centennial Conference Championships at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

Monarchs sophomore Bryant Stouffer, competing in his first conference meet, won the 100-meter dash conference title. Joining him as a conference champion was junior Gianna Frasher after winning the 1600.

As a team, the Aquinas girls finished the meet in third with 91 points. Kearney Catholic won the conference title 114-113 over Wahoo Neumann.

"We are very happy with our third place finish in our very tough conference. We knew Kearney Catholic and Bishop Neumann would be very difficult to beat as they are among the favorites to win all of Class C in a few weeks at state," Monarch girls head coach Tony Smith said. "We were coming off a very good team effort at Lakeview where we had 19 PRs and we followed it up Saturday with 17 more PRs and three others who tied their PRs."

The Monarch boys tied for sixth with Lincoln Lutheran at 64.33 points. Neumann took home the boys title at 95.33 points with Scotus Central Catholic placing second with 95 points.

"We competed well. Surprise win by Bryant (Stouffer). Very good times in both sprints by Bryant," Aquinas boys head coach Ron Mimick said. "Scored two hurdlers in both highs and intermediates. Scored in three field events, which was a surprise."

In the 100, Stouffer sprinted to a time of 10.94 seconds. He defeated Hasting St. Cecilia's Jenson Anderson by 0.1 second. The sophomore also medaled in the 200 with a fourth-place time of 22.75 seconds, finishing just 0.08 seconds back of silver.

Stouffer earned his third medal in the 400 relay, joining forces with Lucas Sellers, AJ Oltmer and Lydon DeWispelare. As the anchor, they finished fifth at 46.13 seconds.

Frasher completed the mile ahead of the pack with a time of 5 minutes, 32.82 seconds. The junior edge out Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik by about 2 seconds.

Her day started in the 3200 relay where the team placed second with a time of 10:25.48. Frasher anchored the relay with Miriam Frasher, Bianca Romshek and Lizzie Roh running each of the first three legs.

Miriam earned silver medals in both hurdle races in her first conference championships. The sophomore recorded a 100 hurdles time of 16 seconds and a 300 hurdles time of 48.01 seconds. Wahoo Neumann's Kinslee Bosak won both races.

Lucas Sellers also collected a pair of hurdle medals. He finished as the 110 runner-up with a time of 16.16 seconds. In the 300, Sellers crossed the line in sixth at 44.66 seconds. Kailer Pohl rounded out the medal stand in eighth at 45.48 seconds.

Garett Novacek, Sydni Svoboda and Timothy Duke claimed silver medals in the field. Novacek cleared the high jump bar at 6 feet, finishing 2 inches back of Anderson. He also earned a medal in the 110 hurdles, placing sixth at 17.12 seconds.

Svoboda and Duke earned their medals in the pole vault. Svoboda led the Monarch contingent with a height of 8-6. Avery Oltmer's mark of 8 feet and Lilly Collins' mark of 7-6 was good for fourth and fifth, respectively.

Just like in the girls event, all three Monarch boys medaled with a mark of 10-6. Duke claimed silver, Marcus Krivanek left with bronze and Colin Hough earned a fourth-place medal.

All three Aquinas girls relays won silver medals. Jocelyn Stara, Ava Hilger, Collins and Veronica Reimers ran the 400 in 52.31 seconds. Romshek, Ainsley Wollmer, Hilger and Miriam completed the 1600 in 4:23.59.

Along with her two relay medals, Romshek collected two individual medals on Saturday. The junior recorded the fourth-longest triple jump at 32-8 and the fifth-fastest time in the 800 at 2:37.98.4

Hilger and Reimers took home sprint medals. In the 100, Hilger finished in fifth at 12.91 seconds and Reimers crossed the line in seventh at 13.21 seconds. Reimers also medaled in the 200, placing fifth at 28.11 seconds.

Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Brady Junck secured medals in the discus throw. Bohuslavsky placed sixth with a toss of 105-5. Junck ended the day in eighth at 115-7.

Stara collected a medal in the 400 with a time of 1:07.22, good for seventh. The boys 1600 and 3200 relays also placed seventh. Matthew Storm, Kelby Coufal, AJ, and Novacek posted a 1600 time of 3:45.04. Isaiah Coufal, Kelby, Luke Reiter and Storm comprised the 3200 relay team that finished the race in 9:20.02.

Aquinas Catholic's final competition before districts next week is Thursday at the Fremont Bergan Invite.

Lakeview Invite

On April 25, Aquinas competed at the Lakeview Invite. The girls finished as the meet runner-up with 127 points, three back of Lakeview. The boys ended the meet in sixth with 55 points.

Gianna won two gold medals in the distance races. In the 1600, she finished in 5:45.57. The junior ran the two mile in 12:03.69.

Stouffer sprinted to first in the 100 with a time of 11.35 seconds, winning 0.04 seconds over Scotus' Cohen Pelan.

Miriam brought home the medal collection at Lakeview. The sophomore won the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.59 seconds, finished as the 100 hurdles runner-up at 16.29 seconds and she claimed bronze in the 400 with a time of 1:02.19.

Hilger took home two silvers in the 100 and 200. The senior clocked in at 12.93 seconds in the 100 and 27.28 seconds in the 200.

Romshek ran the 800 in 2:38.42 for silver and Duke vaulted to a silver-medal winning height of 11-6.

All three Aquinas girls relays collected silver medals while the boys 400 and 3200 relays finished in second and third, respectively.

Sellers and Lydia Meysenburg earned a pair of bronze medals each. Sellers won them in the hurdles, completing the 110 in 16.13 seconds and the 300 in 44.95 seconds.

Meysenburg ran the 1600 and 3200 as the freshman's one-mile time was 6:25.57 with a two-mile time of 13:42.78.

Reimers raced just behind Hilger in the 100, placing third with a time of 13.62 seconds. Ally Prochaska ran the 100 hurdles in 17.75 seconds, good for third.