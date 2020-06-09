Butler County schools open weight rooms

High school athletes around the state received one of the first tastes of normalcy last week when schools were allowed to open back up weight rooms on June 1.
Aquinas, David City Public, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City teams have all started summer weight programs.
For most students, this is the first time being back since schools closed their doors.
Aquinas opened up its weight room on June 3.
"It went really well," Aquinas athletic director, head football and boys track coach Ron Mimick said. "We expected the kids to want to be back."
Although kids are in the weight room, there are still some restrictions.
There cannot be more than 25 students in the room at any time and athletes must still practice social distancing.
For some schools, this means a capacity will under 25 students being allowed in. Aquinas has been working out in groups of only 16 to follow the guidelines.
Many schools have resorted to having students schedule when they will come workout to keep numbers at a manageable level.
"It's gone well," Mimick said, "It's easy to take attendance. You know who's there right away. Kids are dialing into the fact that they've come."
"It was good to see the kids again and their smiles," Mimick said. "We have really quality young kids. They're excited. They're attentive. They want to do things."
East Butler opened up its weight room on June 1, and like most schools, received a lot of interest.
While schools are allowed to have 25 kids, given the size of its weight room, East Butler chose to keep each workout session to 10 people.
Athletic director, boys basketball coach and Blue River softball coach Greg Jahde sent out a signup sheet with four sessions, allowing students to pick their time.
"Within a day or two, all those time slots filled up," he said. "For the most part, this first week, kids have been pretty good about showing up and being their effort each day."
After not having contact with students since April it was a welcomed change of pace to have those interactions once again.
"For all of us, the students and coaches, it's been great," Jahde said. "We were all away from each other for about two and a half months. A lot of us teachers and coaches go into education because of the relationships we're able to develop with the kids and enjoy working with them.
"Being forced to be apart for two and a half months was a little rough. It's been fun. The kids have been open and excited to be there, even though we're putting them from some strenuous things that they're not accustomed to doing for the last two and a half months. I give the kids credit for wanting to show up and work out."
Many schools have coaches put together summer lifting workouts for their athletes, but East Butler did something a little different for its students.
Girls basketball coach James Kriz had a former student that works at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the strength and conditioning program. So they asked him to help put together workouts for their students, tailored to getting athletes back after the layoff.
"We turned to him to help set up a program for us," Jahde said. "It's kind of a return to conditioning. You don't want to jump into things hardcore off the bat with kids not having done anything for two-and-a-half months. That's a good way for kids to get hurt."
Shelby-Rising City waited a little longer but started its summer lifting on Monday.
Unlike some schools in the area, SRC has a larger weight room which allows for more students.
The Huskies weight room is large enough to accommodate the 25-person limit and SRC has split workouts into three sessions - high school boys, high school girls and middle school. Each session lasts one hour.
"It's really good to have them around," SRC athletic director and head girls basketball coach Turner Trofholz said. "It's good to have them back. It's good to see smiles. It's good to see kids working out. It's just really nice to have that possibility to create relationships and get kids better."
Shelby-Rising City is facing an obstacle that many schools don't have to deal with - significant coaching changes.
New football coach Zach Kubik and new wrestling coach Tanner Kuhn put together the workouts.
"You only get an hour, so there wasn't an extended meet-and-greet," Trofholz said. "The kids worked hard and it seems as the summer goes on they'll have a little more time to meet-and-greet."
David City opened its weight room on June 1 and is already seeing a record number of participants. Assistant football coach, head middle school wrestling and assistant high school wrestling coach Travis Worm runs the summer weight program for the Scouts and said he was excited to get started up.
"It went really, really well," he said. "The first two days we're a little different with the constant of cleaning and making sure everything was sanitized. There was so much that I didn't realize you touch until you really have to focus on it."
David City has planned in an extra 15 minutes after workouts to clean equipment and cleans in between each different exercise.
The regulations in place couldn't even damper the mood of getting back together for the first time.
"Seeing the kids and the kids seeing each other for the first time was pretty good," Worm said. "I think they were pretty excited to see each other ... It's huge. Not only are the kids able to get better, but we're able to communicate with them. It's good to talk face to face with your athletes."
David City has one of the larger weight rooms in the area and hosts 20 students at one time.
On average the Scouts have 78 kids a day or nearly 80 percent of middle school and high school athletes. This number is up from last year, which saw an average of 60.
Three summers ago David City averaged 42 kids, two summers ago that average was 52.
Worm also wanted to give recognition to all the coaches that have helped out with summer workouts.
"They've all sacrificed some of their mornings to come in and run kids through their workouts and help sanitize and clean up," Worm said. "I'm super thankful for them, that they've been willing to jump in and help out."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
