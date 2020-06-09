Butler County schools open weight rooms

"It was good to see the kids again and their smiles," Mimick said. "We have really quality young kids. They're excited. They're attentive. They want to do things."

East Butler opened up its weight room on June 1, and like most schools, received a lot of interest.

While schools are allowed to have 25 kids, given the size of its weight room, East Butler chose to keep each workout session to 10 people.

Athletic director, boys basketball coach and Blue River softball coach Greg Jahde sent out a signup sheet with four sessions, allowing students to pick their time.

"Within a day or two, all those time slots filled up," he said. "For the most part, this first week, kids have been pretty good about showing up and being their effort each day."

After not having contact with students since April it was a welcomed change of pace to have those interactions once again.

"For all of us, the students and coaches, it's been great," Jahde said. "We were all away from each other for about two and a half months. A lot of us teachers and coaches go into education because of the relationships we're able to develop with the kids and enjoy working with them.