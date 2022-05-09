 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caden Denker wins three conference golds

  Updated
  • 0
Caden Denker

Caden Denker sprints away from the pack in the 100 prelims on April 26 in Shelby. Denker won three conference gold medals on May 3 in Fairbury.

Coming off two gold medals at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet last year, David City's Caden Denker added three more to his collection May 3 in Fairbury.

The junior was the first to race across the finish in the 100, 200 and 400-meter runs. By 0.13 seconds, Denker beat out Milford's Ayden Shook in the 100 with a time of 11.18 seconds. In the 200, Denker posted a time of 22.63 seconds, once again beating Shook to the line. Denker's 400 time was 51.84 seconds with a margin of victory of 1.22.

The girls 400 relay team of Neely Behrns, Lili Eickmeier, Trinity Boss and Addison Kuhlman sprinted to a time of 54.02 seconds, earning a silver medal. Sandy Creek won the relay on a time of 53.47 seconds.

Neely Behrns

David City senior Neely Behrns leaps into the pit in the long jump event on April 4 in David City. Behrns won three bronze medals at the SNC meet on May 3.

Behrns, Jack McKay and Barrett Andel combined for six bronze medals. Behrns was responsible for half of those, placing third in the 100, 200 and long jump. The senior ran a 100 time of 13.14 seconds, a 200 time of 26.97 seconds and had a top long jump mark of 15 feet, 5 inches.

McKay placed third behind Denker and Shook in the 100 and 200. He completed the 100 in 11.63 seconds and the 200 in 23.51 seconds. In the pole vault, Andel reached a mark of 11 feet.

Freshman Meagan Jahde claimed two medals. She placed fifth in the 800, running two laps around the track in 2 minutes, 43.75 seconds. In the 400, she took sixth with a time of 1:07.15.

Eickmeier hurdled to a fifth-place finish in the 100 with a time of 16.99 seconds. Hailey Glodowski ended the 3200 in sixth place with a time of 13:46.96.

Seth Golden

Seth Golden sprints toward the finish in the 100 prelims on April 26 at the SRC Invite in Shelby. Golden earned a fifth-place medal in the long jump on May 3 in Fairbury.

Seth Golden medaled in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 2 inches, good for fifth place. Reese Svoboda claimed a medal in the triple jump with a sixth-place mark of 38-3.75.

The Scout boys finished the meet in fourth place with 52 points. Wilber-Clatonia won the conference title with 131 points. Milford was second with 81.

David City finished ninth in the final girls standings. The Scout girls scored 33 points. Centennial won the SNC title with 80 points and Superior was second with 78.

Lili Eickmeier

Lili Eickmeier jumps over a hurdle in the 100 hurdle prelims on April 26 at Shelby-Rising City High School. Eickmeier aims to qualify for state again on Thursday.

David City competes in the district meet Thursday at Memorial Field in David City. David City returns five state qualifiers in Denker, McKay, Eickmeier, Avery Couch and Behrns.

David City boys track and field head coach Dillon Nerud said he likes the position his team is in heading into the final regular season competition.

"We are coming off an outstanding performance at conference where we finished fourth. The boys performed well and numerous personal records were broken," Nerud said. "The team is finding their stride just in time for districts on Thursday. My expectations for the team is to go out and compete. I think we will see our boys place in multiple events and break their personal records."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE MEET (DAVID CITY)

FAIRBURY --

Southern Nebraska Conference Invitational

May 3 at Fairbury High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Centennial 80, 2. Superior 78, 2. Fairbury 78, 4. Sandy Creek 59, 5. Milford 52, 6. Sutton 46, 7. Thayer Central 36, 8. Wilber-Clatonia 34, 9. David City 33, 10. Fillmore Central 20, 11. Heartland 11.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Marissa Walker (Milford) 5-02.00.

• Long jump - 1. Ella Gardner (Superior) 18-00.25, 3. Neely Behrns 15-05.00, 7. Kaydance Smith 14-01.25, 26. Faby Viscarra 10-09.25.

• Triple jump - 1. Ella Gardner (Superior) 35-05.00, 7. Addison Kuhlman 29-09.50.

• Shot put - 1. Shayla Meyer (Superior) 36-00.00, 15. Ashley Villalba 28-08.00, 23. Natalie Robak 26-09.00, 26. Kaidence Morlan 26-03.50.

• Discus - 1. Shayla Meyer (Superior) 142-00, 10. Grace Eickmeier 90-08, 15. Natalie Robak 84-06, 19. Kaidence Morlan 75-00.

• Pole vault - 1. Sadie Rempel (Superior) 10-06.00, 10. Meagan Jahde 7-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Savannah Horne (Centennial) 12.90, 3. Neely Behrns 13.14, 10. Trinity Boss 14.01.

• 200 - 1. Ella Gardner (Superior) 26.40, 3. Neely Behrns 26.97, 13. Trinity Boss 30.01.

• 400 - 1. Jenna Heinz (Sandy Creek) 1:03.40, 6. Meagan Jahde (David City) 1:07.15, 13. Addison Kuhlman 1:10.09, 15. Kaydense Hansen 1:11.99.

• 800 - 1. Molly Prochaska (Centennial) 2:33.20, 5. Meagan Jahde 2:43.75, 9. Hannah Gangwish 2:54.29, 17. Emily Glodowski 3:05.53.

• 1,600 - 1. Lilly Kenning (Milford) 5:52.66, 11. Hailey Glodowski 6:43.24.

• 3,200 - 1. Lilly Kenning (Milford) 12:38.81, 6. Hailey Glodowski 13:46.96.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Jami Mans (Fairbury) 16.39, 5. Lili Eickmeier 16.99.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Kate Griess (Sutton) 49.90, 9. Kaydense Hansen 55.43.

• 400 relay - 1. Sandy Creek 53.47, 2. David City (Behrns, L. Eickmeier, Boss, Kuhlman) 54.02.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Centennial 4:24.63, 10. David City (Johnson, Schmid, Smith, Zegers) 5:00.92.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Cetennial 10:58.77, 6. David City (E. Glodowski, Johnson, Gangwish, Smith) 12:35.83.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Wilber-Clatonia 131, 2. Milford 81, 3. Superior 63, 4. David City 52, 5. Thayer Central 42, 6. Sandy creek 33, 6. Centennial 33, 8. Fairbury 32, 9. Fillmore Central 31, 10. Sutton 21, 11. Heartland 8. 

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Micah Biltoft (Sandy Creek) 6-02.00, 9. Brayden Johnson 5-04.00.

• Long jump - 1. Mason Combs (Wilber-Clatonia) 20-08.50, 5. Seth Golden 19-02.00, 28. Jona Setz 14-02.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Mason Combs (Wilber-Clatonia) 42-01.50, 6. Reese Svoboda 38-03.75, 15. Jona Setz 32-10.00.

• Shot put - 1. Nathan Baldwin (Sutton) 54-00.00, 10. Darwin Arcos 40-10.00, 22. Nicholas Carlson 37-01.75, 28. Dominic Prothman 29-08.50.

• Discus - 1. Nathan Baldwin (Sutton) 172-05, 15. Nicholas Carlson 112-04, 18. Darwin Arcos 104-07, 25. Dominic Prothman 83-09.

• Pole vault - 1. Ashton Pulliam (Wilber-Clatonia) 13-08.00, 3. Barrett Andel 11-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Caden Denker 11.18, 3. Jack McKay 11.63, 7. Seth Golden 12.02.

• 200 - 1. Caden Denker 22.63, 3. Jack McKay 23.51, 16. Jona Setz 26.00.

• 400 - 1. Caden Denker 51.84, 10. Reese Svoboda 51.84, 15. Ethan Underwood 56.58.

• 800 - 1. Carter Roth (Milford) 2:02.71, 9. Brayden Johnson 2:21.18, 15. Neil Olson 2:27.31.

• 1,600 - 1. Carter Roth (Milford) 4:49.33, 13. Angel Carias 5:43.21.

• 3,200 - 1. Rowan Jarosik (Sandy Creek) 10:24.78, 12. Angel Carias 12:11.48, 13. Alex Thoendel 12:31.15.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Dane Miller (Superior) 15.09.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Dane Miller (Superior) 41.49, 9. Braxten Osantowski 46.48.

• 400 relay - 1. Superior 45.01.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Wilber-Clatonia 3:35.28, 6. David City (Svoboda, Osantowski, Underwood, Setz) 3:53.75.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Fillmore Central 8:48.27.

