Caden Denker wins three conference golds

Coming off two gold medals at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet last year, David City's Caden Denker added three more to his collection May 3 in Fairbury.

The junior was the first to race across the finish in the 100, 200 and 400-meter runs. By 0.13 seconds, Denker beat out Milford's Ayden Shook in the 100 with a time of 11.18 seconds. In the 200, Denker posted a time of 22.63 seconds, once again beating Shook to the line. Denker's 400 time was 51.84 seconds with a margin of victory of 1.22.

The girls 400 relay team of Neely Behrns, Lili Eickmeier, Trinity Boss and Addison Kuhlman sprinted to a time of 54.02 seconds, earning a silver medal. Sandy Creek won the relay on a time of 53.47 seconds.

Behrns, Jack McKay and Barrett Andel combined for six bronze medals. Behrns was responsible for half of those, placing third in the 100, 200 and long jump. The senior ran a 100 time of 13.14 seconds, a 200 time of 26.97 seconds and had a top long jump mark of 15 feet, 5 inches.

McKay placed third behind Denker and Shook in the 100 and 200. He completed the 100 in 11.63 seconds and the 200 in 23.51 seconds. In the pole vault, Andel reached a mark of 11 feet.

Freshman Meagan Jahde claimed two medals. She placed fifth in the 800, running two laps around the track in 2 minutes, 43.75 seconds. In the 400, she took sixth with a time of 1:07.15.

Eickmeier hurdled to a fifth-place finish in the 100 with a time of 16.99 seconds. Hailey Glodowski ended the 3200 in sixth place with a time of 13:46.96.

Seth Golden medaled in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 2 inches, good for fifth place. Reese Svoboda claimed a medal in the triple jump with a sixth-place mark of 38-3.75.

The Scout boys finished the meet in fourth place with 52 points. Wilber-Clatonia won the conference title with 131 points. Milford was second with 81.

David City finished ninth in the final girls standings. The Scout girls scored 33 points. Centennial won the SNC title with 80 points and Superior was second with 78.

David City competes in the district meet Thursday at Memorial Field in David City. David City returns five state qualifiers in Denker, McKay, Eickmeier, Avery Couch and Behrns.

David City boys track and field head coach Dillon Nerud said he likes the position his team is in heading into the final regular season competition.

"We are coming off an outstanding performance at conference where we finished fourth. The boys performed well and numerous personal records were broken," Nerud said. "The team is finding their stride just in time for districts on Thursday. My expectations for the team is to go out and compete. I think we will see our boys place in multiple events and break their personal records."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

