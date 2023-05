David City senior Caden Denker added two more Southern Nebraska Conference championships to his collection Saturday at Thayer Central.

Denker defended his titles in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, finishing his three-year track and field career with seven conference golds.

The senior also helped the 400 relay win gold as the David City boys finished the meet in third with 65 points. Wilber-Clatonia defeated Milford 86-83 to win the conference title.

Kambri Andel and Meagan Jahde led the Scout girls with a silver medal in one event each. Andel finished her first SNC meet with three individual medals as the girls team finished the meet in fifth with 49 points. Fairbury won the SNC title with 94 points and Milford was the runner-up at 85.

Denker defended his 100 title with a time of 10.99 seconds. He defeated Sandy Creek's Itzamma Diaz by 0.51 seconds. The senior became a three-time champion of the 200 with a time of 22.52 seconds. In the 400, he placed third with a time of 53.41 seconds. Fairbury's Devon Carel won the race in 52.07 seconds.

In the 400 relay, Reese Svoboda, Denker, Braxten Osantowski and Brock Dubbs won the race by nearly 2 seconds over Wilber-Clatonia with a time of 44.53 seconds.

Andel won three medals, two on the track and one in the field. The freshman earned silver in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 4 inches. Ella Gardner of Superior won the event with a jump of 19-2.

On the track, Andel claimed bronze in the 200 with a time of 26.33 seconds. She also recorded the fourth-fastest time in the 100 with a time of 12.73 seconds. Avery Couch finished just behind Andel at 13.37 seconds in the 100.

Andel led off the 1600 relay as Kamryn Behrns, Addison Rands and Jahde finished the race in third at 4 minutes, 23.55 seconds.

Jahde ended the meet as the 400 runner-up with a time of 1:03.4. Fairbury's Hannah Robertson won the race at 1:02.5. The sophomore picked up another silver later in the day leading off the 400 relay. Alongside Ava Daro, Kailey Blum and Couch, they crossed the finish line in 52.84 seconds, just 0.37 seconds behind Centennial.

In his first conference meet, Cohen Denker collected three medals. The freshman won bronze in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.4 seconds. He finished 0.34 seconds back of champion Ethan Shaw of Sandy Creek.

Cohen placed fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.41 seconds and he started the day with a fourth-place medal in the triple jump with a mark of 40-7.5.

Svoboda placed a spot higher than Cohen in the triple jump, winning bronze by a half-inch. The sophomore rounded out the medal stand in the 200 with a sixth-place time of 23.91 seconds.

Behrns earned bronze in her first SNC meet, posting the third-fastest 300 hurdles time at 51.14 seconds.

Dubbs and Barrett Andel placed fourth in the 100 and pole vault, respectively. Dubbs clocked in at 11.7 seconds and Barrett vaulted to a height of 11-6.

Ashley Villalba secured a shot put medal with a sixth-place throw of 33 feet. She finished just 1.25 inches back of fourth place.

Keaton Kloke ran the 3200 in 11:22.96, good for sixth place. Svoboda, Osantowski, Barrett and Neil Olson medaled in the 1600 relay with the sixth-fastest time of 3:50.71.

David City ends the regular season Thursday at the Fillmore Central Invite before districts next week.

Shelby-Rising City Invite

The Scout boys won their third straight meet title on April 25 winning the Shelby-Rising City Invite. They finished with 102 points, beating Sandy Creek by 20 points.

The David City girls finished as the meet runner-up with 62 points as SRC won the title with 141 points.

Caden, Cohen and Kambri won gold medals. Caden won the 100 and 200 with times of 10.9 and 22.5 seconds, respectively.

Cohen and Svoboda finished in the top two in the triple jump. Cohen beat Svoboda by a half-inch with a mark of 41-2.5. The freshman also earned bronze in the 110 hurdles at 16.4 seconds.

Kambri won gold with a long jump of 16-5.5 and bronze in the 100, sprinting to a time of 13.38 seconds.

Along with his triple jump silver, Svoboda placed third in the 400 with a time of 53.87 seconds. In the girls race, Jahde recorded the second-fastest 400 time of 1:02.64.

Kloke ran the 3200 in 11:13.1, the second-fastest time in the field. Both 1600 relays claimed silver. Jahde, Behrns, Rands and Blum raced to a time of 4:30.11 and Olson, Osantowski, Barrett and Ethan Buresh-Marick finished 1.3 seconds back of SRC at 3:41.32.

Dubbs, Barrett and Villalba won bronze medals in the field. Dubbs recorded a long jump of 19-6.5, Barret posted a pole vault of 11 feet and Villalba's throw landed 33-0.5.

Brayden Johnson, Kendall Schindler, Brittin Valentine and Garrett Small comprised the 3200 relay team that finished in third with a time of 9:46.33.