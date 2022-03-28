Caden Denker wins two gold medals in first meet of season

After rain took away the first meet and made David City wait another four more days, the Scouts were eager to open the track and field season on Saturday in February, especially Caden Denker.

The Scouts earned 13 medals, including three golds. Denker led David City with two gold medals while Avery Couch earned the lone gold medal for the girls

David City boys and girls tallied 37 and 38 points for a sixth and seventh-place finish, respectively. Elkhorn North won the boys team title with 117 points. Elkhorn was runner-up with 70 points.

The Wolves also won the girls team title with 110 points. Beatrice was second with 79.

Denker won gold in two boys events, the 200-meter dash and the 400. In the 200, the Scouts went one and two with Denker and Jack McKay. Denker posted a time of 22.44 seconds while McKay clocked in at 23.56. McKay earned silver by 0.04 seconds over Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff.

In the 400, Denker finished atop the podium with a time of 52.29 seconds, four-tenths of a second ahead of Fairbury's Devon Carel.

Couch claimed individual gold in the girls triple jump. She reached 36 feet, 8 and 3/4 inches to finish on top by 2 feet, 5 inches over runner-up Jaelynne Kosmos of Beatrice.

Lili Eickmeier also earned a silver medal. In the 300 hurdles, she completed the race in 51.73 seconds. Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal won the race with a time of 46.32 seconds.

The David City girls 400 relay team of Neely Behrns, Eickmeier, Trinity Boss and Couch claimed bronze with a time of 52.50 seconds. They finished 0.57 seconds behind first-place Beatrice.

Couch, Behrns, Seth Golden and the boys 1600 relay team all finished fourth in their respective events. Couch earned fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.17 seconds. Beatrice's Morgan Mahoney crossed the tape first at 12.78 seconds.

Behrns won fourth-place medals in the 200 and in the long jump. She clocked in at 27.54 seconds. Mahoney won the race at 26.67 seconds. In the long jump, Behrns leapt 16 feet, 2 inches. She finished 1 foot, 5 inches behind Superior's Ella Gardner for first place.

Seth Golden joined Behrns with a fourth-place medal in the long jump. He recorded a jump of 20 feet, 1 inch. Beatrice's Preston Witulski posted the best jump of 21 feet, 7 inches.

The boys 1600 relay team of McKay, Simon Schindler, Ethan Underwood and Denker placed fourth. They recorded a time of 3:47.21. Elkhorn North won the event with a time of 3:43.50.

Eickmeier earned her third medal of the day in the 100 hurdles. She recorded a time of 17.56 seconds for fifth place. McKay earned his third medal with a sixth-place finish in the 100 hurdles. The top time posted was 11.69 seconds.

David City also competed Monday in the Raymond Central triangular with Malcolm. The Scouts' next meet is Monday's Aquinas Invite.

