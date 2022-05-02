Caden Denker wins two gold, Scout boys place third at SRC

Shelby-Rising City Invitational
April 26 at Shelby-Rising City High School
Girls Team Standings
• 1. Shelby-Rising City 105, 2. East Butler 75, 3. Sandy Creek 71, 4. Cross County 52, 5. David City 50, 6. Fullerton 46, 7. Fillmore Central 38, 8. Exeter-Milligan 32, 9. Palmer 23, 10. Osceola 13, 11. High Plains 12, 12. Harvard 10.
Girls event winners, area placers
• High jump - 1. Zoey Walker (SRC) 5-00.00, 3. Haley Klement (East Butler) 4-10.00, 7. Cally Schmid (David City) 4-02.00, 9. Chloe Zegers (David City) 4-00.00, 9. Katelyn Nekl (SRC) 4-00.00, 12. Bailey Turpitt (SRC) 4-00.00.
• Long jump - 1. Leah Hatch (Sandy Creek) 16-06.75, 2. Neely Behrns (David City) 15-07.50, 3. Kaydance Smith (David City) 14-10.25, 4. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 14-02.00, 12. Emily Augustin (SRC) 12-06.75, 19. Mackennah Spatz (East Butler) 11-01.00, 20. Mackenzie Kuns (SRC) 9-08.00.
• Triple jump - 1. Josi Noble (Cross County) 34-08.50, 8. Addison Kuhlman (David City) 30-07.50, 12. Hannah Strizek (East Butler) 28-08.00, 13. Katelyn Nekl (SRC) 26-09.00, 13. Avery Harrington (East Butler) 26-09.00, 15. Emily Augustin (SRC) 26-05.50, 16. Saige Potocka (East Butler) 23-07.00.
• Shot put - 1. Haileigh Moutray (Cross County) 36-01.00, 3. Sierra Rhynalds (East Butler) 31-11.00, 4. Carynn Bongers (East Butler) 30-04.00, 5. Ashley Villalba (David City) 30-03.00, 6. Ava Larmon (SRC) 29-09.50, 10. Rylie Carter (SRC) 28-04.00, 15. Natalie Robak (David City) 26-10.50, 19. Kaidence Morlan (David City) 26-00.00, 21. Addie Kriz (East Butler) 25-04.00, 28. Aubree Siffring (SRC) 22-02.00.
• Discus - 1. Ava Larmon (SRC) 102-11, 3. Rylie Carter (SRC) 97-05, 6. Sydney Pernicek (East Butler) 90-00.50, 7. Grace Eickmeier (David City) 87-00.50, 12. Carynn Bongers (East Butler) 79-08, 14. Natalie Robak (David City) 75-01.50, 19. Katie Heise (East Butler) 70-7.50, 23. Ashley Villalba (David City) 61-04, 25. Nicole Martensen (SRC) 56-07.50.
• Pole vault - 1. Angelina Schademann (Fillmore Central) 10-00.00, 10. Meagan Jahde (David City) 6-06.00.
• 100 - 1. Leah Hatch (Sandy Creek) 13.13, 2. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 13.24, 6. Trinity Boss (David City) 14.11, 7. Meagan Janak (East Butler) 14.33, 14. Nicole Martensen (SRC) 14.93, 17. Cally Schmid (David City) 15.13, 23. Ariel Niemann (East Butler) 16.33, 26. Rylie Carter (SRC) 16.94, 29. Aubree Siffring (SRC) 18.07.
• 200 - 1. Josi Noble (Cross County) 27.31, 2. Neely Behrns (David City) 27.33, 7. Kaylei Perry (SRC) 29.52, 11. Addison Kuhlman (David City) 30.50, 12. Meagan Janak (East Butler) 30.73, 13. Nicole Martensen (SRC) 30.85, 19. Mackenzie Kuns (SRC) 32.97, 21. Cally Schmid (David City) 33.36, 26. Madison DeWitt (East Butler) 34.91.
• 400 - 1. Jenna Heinz (Sandy Creek) 1:05.16, 2. Alex Larmon (SRC) 1:05.48, 9. Miranda Strizek (East Butler) 1:12.70, 13. Avery Harrington (East Butler) 1:13.97, 15. Emily Johnson (David City) 1:14.48, 17. Lindsey Prochaska (East Butler) 1:15.82, 19. Mackenzie Kuns (SRC) 1:17.82.
• 800 - 1. Zoey Walker (SRC) 2:38.42, 3. Meagan Jahde (David City) 2:41.93, 4. Ellie Frederick (SRC) 2:44.98, 5. Alexa Carter (SRC) 2:45.30, 6. Malorie Spatz (East Butler) 2:46.96, 12. Mackennah Spatz (East Butler) 2:57.74, 14. Nevayla Hilton (East Butler) 3:00.32, 17. Emily Glodowski (David City) 3:10.20.
• 1,600 - 1. Taya Pinneo (SRC) 6:05.41, 3. Angel Barnes (SRC) 6:16.65, 6. Reese Kozisek (East Butler) 6:27.61, 8. Hannah Gangwish (David City) 6:37.98, 10. Lanae Aerts (East Butler) 6:43.64, 11. Haley Sebranek (East Butler) 6:53.84.
• 3,200 - 1. Reese Kozisek (East Butler) 13:35.49, 2. Angel Barnes (SRC) 13:47.23, 3. Hailey Glodowski (David City) 14:12.21, 7. Rylie Biltoft (East Butler) 15:28.13.
• 100 hurdles - 1. Liberty Baker (SRC) 15.79, 2. Lili Eickmeier (David City) 16.60, 3. Allie Rigatuso (East Butler) 17.27, 8. Lindsey Prochaska (East Butler) 20.14, 15. Morgan Havlovic (East Butler) 20.55, 18. Bailey Turpitt (SRC) 20.98, 19. Ellie Frederick (SRC) 21.53, 20. Jaiden Ray (David City) 27.55.
• 300 hurdles - 1. Allie Rigatuso (East Butler) 52.73, 4. Kaydense Hanse (David City) 55.48, 11. Trinity Boss (David City) 58.68, 12. Leah Bongers (East Butler) 59.37, 17. Jaiden Ray (David City) 1:04.51, 20. Bailey Turpitt (SRC) 1:09.15.
• 400 relay - 1. Sandy Creek 53.08, 2. East Butler (Klement, Rigatuso, Janak, Kocian) 53.62, 7. SRC (Turpitt, Nekl, Augustin, Martensen) 57.51.
• 1,600 relay - 1. SRC (Av. Larmon, Perry, Baker, Al. Larmon) 4:24.91, 5. East Butler (Klement, M. Strizek, Kabourek, Harrington) 4:50.89, 7. David City (Jahde, Johnson, Zegers, Hansen) 4:54.67.
• 3,200 relay - 1. SRC (Barnes, Al. Larmon, Carter, Pinneo) 11:05.03, 2. East Butler (Kozisek, Aerts, Mac. Spatz, Mal. Spatz) 11:15.17, 6. David City (Gangwish, E. Glowdowki, Smith, Zegers) 12:38.65.
Boys Team Standings
• 1. Osceola 72, 2. Sandy Creek 70, 3. David City 69, 4. Cross County 68.50, 5. Fullerton 57.50, 6. Fillmore Central 56, 7. Shelby-Rising City 42, 8. High Plains 26, 9. East Butler 25, 10. Harvard 23, 11. Exeter-Milligan 16, 12. Palmer 2.
Boys event winners, area placers
• High jump - 1. Micah Biltoft (Sandy Creek) 6-08.00, 9. Ashton Schultz (SRC) 5-04.00, 10. Brayden Johnson (David City) 5-02.00, 10. Ethan Underwood (David City) 5-02.00, 13. Colby Jirovsky (East Butler) 5-00.00.
• Long jump - 1. Pierce Branting (Osceola) 19-08.50, 2. Alex Pierce (East Butler) 19-07.50, 10. Trevor Hoegerl (SRC) 16-10.00, 12. Carson Borgman (East Butler) 16-05.00, 14. Ashton Schultz (SRC) 16-03.50, 24. Hunter Hlavac (David City) 13-05.50.
• Triple jump - 1. Xavier Marburger (Harvard) 44-03.75, 7. Reese Svoboda (David City) 38-04.50, 13. Gavin Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 35-09.50, 18. Payton Sliva (SRC) 33-10.50, 20. Jona Setz (David City) 33-03.75.
• Shot put - 1. Josh Shaw (Sandy Creek) 47-02.25, 4. Darwin Arcos (David City) 42-10.25, 6. Noah Paseka (East Butler) 40-01.00, 11. Vincent Hageman (East Butler) 35-00.50, 17. Fischer White (SRC) 32-01.75, 20. Gavin Ohnemus (SRC) 31-09.25, 23. Nolan Kocian (East Butler) 31-01.00, 24. Dominic Prothman (David City) 30-08.50, 25. Jonathan Sosa-Palencia (David City) 29-08.50, 29. Samuel Vallejo (SRC) 27-03.50.
• Discus - 1. Damon Mickey (Cross County) 127-09, 7. Gavin Ohnemus (SRC) 107-09, 11. Darwin Arcos (David City) 101-01, 12. Dominic Prothman (David City) 99-02, 15. Noah Paseka (East Butler) 95-05, 16. Aiden Zimmerman (SRC) 93-06, 17. Dalton Pokorney (SRC) 93-05, 21. Blake Lukert (David City) 84-07, 27. Nolan Kocian (East Butler) 74-03, 28. Vincent Hageman (East Butler) 70-06.
• Pole vault - 1. Roe Patton (Fullerton) 12-00.00, 2. Barrett Andel (David City) 11-06.00.
• 100 - 1. Caden Denker (David City) 11.02, 2. Seth Golden (David City) 11.52, 6. Michael Janak (East Butler) 11.96, 14. Braxten Osantowski (David City) 12.33, 20. Jackson Bergman (East Butler) 12.89, 24. Blaine Orta (East Butler) 13.04, 27. Dalton Pokorney (SRC) 13.83, 31. Aaron Ross (SRC) 17.52, 32. Samuel Vallejo (SRC) 18.44.
• 200 - 1. Caden Denker (David City) 22.36, 2. Jack McKay (David City) 23.42, 5. Michael Janak (East Butler) 24.85, 11. Tanner Nekl (SRC) 26.30, 15. Jackson Bergman (East Butler) 26.68, 22. Blaine Orta (East Butler) 27.64, 23. Hunter Hlavac (David City) 28.83, 28. Aiden Zimmerman (SRC) 29.39, 31. Aaron Ross (SRC) 38.49.
• 400 - 1. Alexx Winkelman (Osceola) 53.25, 3. Alex Pierce (East Butler) 54.94, 8. Nolan Arps (SRC) 57.52, 9. Reese Svoboda (David City) 57.60, 10. Jona Setz (David City) 58.46, 12. Payton Sliva (SRC) 58.79, 13. Isaac Whitmore (SRC) 59.00, 22. Blaine Orta (East Butler) 1:05.80, 28. Kale Glasshoff (East Butler) 1:14.04.
• 800 - 1. Alexx Winkelman (Osceola) 2:10.97, 2. Gabe Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 2:11.94, 6. Gavin Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 2:19.12, 9. Brayden Johnson (David City) 2:23.11, 14. Neil Olson (David City) 2:31.86, 17. Barrett Andel (David City) 2:37.67, 18. Colby Jirovsky (East Butler) 2:38.01, 23. Jeremiah Zelasney (SRC) 2:44.18, 25. Dustin Jelinek (East Butler) 2:47.17.
• 1,600 - 1. Rowan Jarosik (Sandy Creek) 5:10.34, 5. Alex Thoendel (David City) 5:38.58, 7. Reid Glasshoff (East Butler) 5:46.20, 12. Angel Carias (David City) 5:58.89, 13. Fischer White (SRC) 6:00.76, 14. Trevor Hoegerl (SRC) 6:05.21, 15. Dakoda Schneider (East Butler) 6:07.52, 16. Justin Bongers (East Butler) 6:23.53.
• 3,200 - 1. Rowan Jarosik (Sandy Creek) 10:48.98, 4. Alex Thoendel (David City) 12:11.45, 6. Joe Urban (East Butler) 12:46.60, 8. Angel Carias (David City) 12:59.19.
• 110 hurdles - 1. Hunter White (SRC) 15.96, 7. Isaac Whitmore (SRC) 18.63, 8. Brayden Brecka (East Butler) 20.52, 11. Lukas Sabata (David City) 19.49, 15. Trenton VanVeldhuizen (East Butler) 21.38.
• 300 hurdles - 1. Hunter White (SRC) 42.79, 5. Alex Pierce (East Butler) 46.75, 6. Isaac Whitmore (SRC) 47.36, 8. Braxten Osantowski (David City) 48.56, 20. Trenton VanVeldhuizen (East Butler) 58.63.
• 400 relay - 1. David City (McKay, Golden, Underwood, Denker) 45.75, 4. SRC (Nekl, Arps, Schultz, Gab. Dutton-Mofford) 48.43, 7. East Butler (Brecka, Janak, Bergman, Pierce) 48.81.
• 1,600 relay - 1. Fillmore Central 3:47.91, 2. SRC (Sliva, Gav. Dutton-Mofford, Arps, Gab. Dutton-Mofford) 3:53.29, 4. David City (Underwood, Setz, Svoboda, Osantowski) 3:59.76, 7. East Butler (Sullivan, Brecka, Janak, Clark) 4:07.57.
• 3,200 relay - 1. Fillmore Central 8:54.83, 4. East Butler (Borgman, Clark, Jirovsky, R. Glasshoff) 10:00.55, 6. David City (Olson, Johnson, Andel, Smith) 10:14.37.