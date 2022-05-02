Caden Denker wins two gold, Scout boys place third at SRC

Caden Denker's two gold medals paced David City to a third-place finish on April 26 at the Shelby-Rising City Invite.

Denker's two wins came in the 100 and 200-meter dash. He finished the 100 in 11.02 seconds, edging fellow Scout Seth Golden by 0.50 seconds. Denker sprinted to a time of 22.36 seconds in the 200. Jack McKay won silver, recording a time of 23.42 seconds.

McKay, Golden, Ethan Underwood and Denker raced to gold in the boys 400 relay with a time of 45.75 seconds. Barrett Andel earned a silver in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches.

The David City boys finished with 69 points. Osceola won the meet with 72 points and Sandy Creek was the runner-up with 70.

Neely Behrns led the Scout girls team with two silver medals. Behrns posted a 200 time of 27.33 seconds, 0.02 seconds behind Cross County's Josi Noble, who won the race. The senior also placed second in the long jump with a mark of 15-7.50. Kaydance Smith was third in the same event, jumping to a distance of 14-10.25.

Lili Eickmeier finished second in the 100 hurdles. She hurdled to a time of 16.60 seconds. Hailey Glodowski and Meagan Jahde each claimed a bronze medal. Glodowski won her medal in the 3200 with a time of 14:12.21, and Jahde posted a time of 2:41.93 in the 800.

Overall, the Scout girls finished fifth with 50 points. SRC won the meet with 105 points and East Butler was the runner-up with 75 points.

David City competed Tuesday in the Southern Nebraska Conference meet in Fairbury.

