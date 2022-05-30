Camryn Kocian, Tigers girls 400 relay medal at state

OMAHA - East Butler sprinter Camryn Kocian collected two medals at the state track meet that concluded on May 21 for Class D and ended a season of highs and lows.

Her 100-meter dash performances were emblematic of the trip Kocian made through her junior year of track and field. But like her year overall, she stuck it out and kept fighting for a big finish. She repeated as the 100 runner-up and was a member of the 400 relay team that made it to the podium.

"Yesterday I had a bad start and I came out sitting third in the finals and I came in today and I got second," Kocian said that afternoon with her silver around her neck. "I didn't run my PR (personal record), but I still had a great race. Still started good and I still tried my heart out, so I'm happy with it."

Kocian sprinted to a time of 12.66 seconds, finishing 0.11 second behind Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer for the gold. While it was another silver, Kocian ran .07 seconds faster than in the final a year ago.

Tigers head coach Dale Nielsen saw up close the up-and-down nature of Kocian's season. Through setbacks early in the year she began to build momentum late and began to break through in the final weeks.

"I thought she did a fine job," Nielsen said. "She didn't have the best start, but she had her second-best time of the season and just did a terrific job. We were really pleased with her."

She also earned hardware with the 400-relay team that claimed eighth place and the final spot on the podium. Kocian anchored the final leg of the relay and crossed the finish at 52.99 seconds. It's the second straight medal in the event for Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso, Meagan Janak and Kocian.

"Our four by one did really, really good," Kocian said. "We came from second-to-last to eighth place. I'm pretty happy about that and we did really good."

Nielsen said the comeback had to do with each member doing her job.

"Everybody ran really well. They made their exchanges. Basically, when you've got an anchor like Camryn (Kocian), you just want to get the baton to her safely and hope you're in a good position. They did a fine job with that relay all season."

Along with the 100, Kocian ran in the 200 dash and placed 12th in the prelims with a mark of 27.35 seconds. She missed the finals by just 0.6 seconds.

Kocian said perseverance was how she would describe her season. Admittedly, she was hard on herself at times but was always brought back around by her coaches. Relaxation and prayer also played a part in maintaining an emotional balance.

"I get in my head so much, and God's really helped me out this year, especially coming back through injuries and all that," Kocian said.

To help ease some of the pressure Kocian puts on herself, Nielsen said he tells her to try to stay positive and just worry about herself.

"Basically, staying away from everybody that's telling you how good everybody else is and just focus on your self," he said. "Just focus on doing everything the way you've done it all season and just prepare the same way, and just approach it like every other race. When the gun goes off, give it your best. She's a real competitor. She comes through and performs. I was really happy with how she handled it."

In the 100 hurdles, Rigatuso placed 13th with a time of 16.93 seconds. The senior finished her career with a pair of 400 relay state medals and qualified for state in the hurdles despite missing the beginning of the season with a dislocated kneecap. Nielsen said the injury was touch and go all season.

"We tried to bring her along slowly. We didn't have her hurdle until the middle of the season. Allie's experience and the fact that she worked her tail off to get rehabbed, I think, was really nice," Nielsen said. "She ran one of her best hurdles races ever in the prelims and didn't make the final, so I was really happy to see her with a medal."

Haley Klement placed 17th in the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 9 inches. She was among 10 jumpers to reach that height and was two inches short of the medal stand. In the 300 hurdles, Klement was 21st with a time of 51.85 seconds.

"She's just the kind of kid, she's quiet, she's positive. She works really hard and set a good example," Nielsen said of Klement. "I was really pleased with her progress this year and I'm kind of excited for next year. I think she can definitely see some potential for more success."

Sophomore Reese Kozisek ran the 3200 for the second straight state meet. It was a question whether she would even run in Omaha because was battling strep throat earlier in the week. The sophomore pushed through the race and placed 19th with a time of 13 minutes, 35.92 seconds. Kozisek improved her state mark by two positions and 16 seconds.

"We kind of asked her (Kozisek), 'Hey, if you don't feel like running, let's just bag it,' and she's like, 'No, I'm down here to compete,' and I thought she gave it a hell of an effort," Nielsen said. "I couldn't believe she ran as well as she ran as sick as she was. She's tough. She's just a tough kid and I appreciate that. I think in distance runners, you better have a streak of toughness. I'm disappointed she didn't get to perform her best, but I think she walked away from that maybe feeling a little bit better about herself and what she's capable of."

Noah Paseka competed in Omaha for the first time in the shot put. He finished 21st with a throw of 41 feet, 2 inches.

"He started out well and then he tweaked a knee, and for several meets he wasn't able to throw the discus, but he was able to get off some shots. That got better. He came into districts and knew he had a shot to qualify," Nielsen said. "Down at state, he didn't quite throw his best, but that was a second-best effort of his whole career. I feel like he's been one of the neatest kids. He's quiet. He works hard. Never complains, always positive about stuff and everybody likes him."

Of the six Tigers who competed in Omaha, four will return next season in addition to junior Alex Pierce, who qualified for state in 2021.

"We got a lot of young kids on the track team that seen good seniors and good leadership and I think they're ready to step up," Nielsen said. "I'm excited for next year. We've got a great group of kids. This was one of the most fun track teams to be at practice with every day. I'm really looking forward to being with these kids next year."

