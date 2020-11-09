Chanticleers outlast Monarchs in state quarterfinals

Coach Ron Mimick imagined winning a 17-14 game over second-seeded Ord in the quarterfinal round of the Class C-2 playoffs. Considering the Chanticleers score more than 40 points on average and win by just over 35 points, that seemed quite the stretch of the imagination.
Yet, as the game reached the fourth quarter and Aquinas came up with a defensive stop, the Monarchs took over down 17-12 with 9:26 to play. It was all working out according to plan. According to plan, that is, until Ord senior linebacker Tommy Stevens made the play of the game.
Stevens came from his position on a blitz, tore the ball away during a handoff and set his team up for the decisive score. He took another handoff two plays later, this one from his own quarterback, and scored for a 24-12 Ord lead with 6:44 to play.
It was the final points of an Ord playoff win that sent Aquinas home for the season with an 8-3 final mark.
“When it was 17-12 going into the fourth quarter, I’m not saying we were lucky to be there but we were scrapping to be there. That’s about as good as we could be,” Mimick said. “It was hard to get yards on them.”
Ord scored the first 10 points of the game on a Kelen Meyer 28-yard field goal following the first drive of the game and a Meyer 38-yard touchdown catch on the second.
After that, however, the Aquinas defense began to slow Ord down. The Chanticleers beat the Monarch secondary for a 47-yard pass on the first possession and a 38-yard connection on the second. Aquinas then forced a three-and-out and picked off two Ord passes.
The Monarchs failed to capitalize on the first following a crucial second down sack. They wouldn't make the same mistake minutes later when Kyle Napier grabbed an interception, returned it to the Chanticleer 10 then went in on the next play.
The extra point missed, Aquinas forced another three-and-out but the teams remained separated 10-6 at halftime.
The Monarchs failed to produce points on the first drive of the second half then allowed the Chanticleers to go 70 yards in 11 plays and take a 17-6 lead on quarterback Zach Smith's 7-yard run.
Aquinas answered on its next possession with a 65-yard drive that lasted over six minutes and ended with a Napier 21-yard halfback pass to quarterback Luke Sellers. A two-point conversion failed and it was a 17-12 game when Ord took over with 10:50 remaining.
The Monarch defense forced another three-and-out, turning the possession back over to the offense with the chance to take the lead. But Meyer pinned Aquinas at its own 4 on a 57-yard punt. The Monarchs converted a fourth-and-1 from their 13 but saw disaster strike when Stevens darted in and stole the ball away on the very next play.
"They're a good football team; well-coached. They're talented, well-organized and a good group of kids," Mimick said. "You can see they really get excited about making plays. They get excited for one another. That's a really good football team we got beat by tonight."
Ord advances to the semifinals where it will play Oakland-Craig, a 15-6 winner over Hartington Cedar Catholic. The other side of the bracket includes Fremont Bergan and Yutan. Following the loss to Ord, Aquinas has played three of the four teams in the semifinals.
"We were able to slow them down offensively, but their front was a little better than our front," Mimick said. "Their kids run well, their outside linebacker played well ... they start eight seniors both ways. They're good; they're a good football team.
