Chanticleers outlast Monarchs in state quarterfinals

Coach Ron Mimick imagined winning a 17-14 game over second-seeded Ord in the quarterfinal round of the Class C-2 playoffs. Considering the Chanticleers score more than 40 points on average and win by just over 35 points, that seemed quite the stretch of the imagination.

Yet, as the game reached the fourth quarter and Aquinas came up with a defensive stop, the Monarchs took over down 17-12 with 9:26 to play. It was all working out according to plan. According to plan, that is, until Ord senior linebacker Tommy Stevens made the play of the game.

Stevens came from his position on a blitz, tore the ball away during a handoff and set his team up for the decisive score. He took another handoff two plays later, this one from his own quarterback, and scored for a 24-12 Ord lead with 6:44 to play.

It was the final points of an Ord playoff win that sent Aquinas home for the season with an 8-3 final mark.

“When it was 17-12 going into the fourth quarter, I’m not saying we were lucky to be there but we were scrapping to be there. That’s about as good as we could be,” Mimick said. “It was hard to get yards on them.”