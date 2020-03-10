Chieftan D ends Husky state hopes

Shelby-Rising City boys basketball faced one of its toughest test of the season on March 3 in the C2-4 district final. Standing in the way of a trip to state was last year's state runner up C-2 No. 2 Yutan.
The Chieftans (22-3) proved to have too much firepower for the Huskies (18-7) in a 60-39 final in Fremont at Midland University.
Yutan shot 46 percent for the game and hit eight 3-pointers while holding SRC to 35 percent overall and 4 of 17 from long range.
SRC senior Jett Pinneo led the Huskies with 16 points, nearly matching the game-high of Yutan's Colby Tichota who had 22. But Tichota had support from two teammates also in double figures while the next leading Husky scorer, Colin Wingard, had seven points.
"It's bittersweet," head coach Grant Gabel said. "It's pretty exciting to be able to play in that game and that atmosphere in that environment. It was a lot of fun. We didn't want to have our season end that way. We wanted to get to Lincoln. These seniors left their mark on this program and will be forever missed."
Yutan came into the game with its only losses to Class B No. 3 Wahoo, Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn and C-1 No. 7 Wahoo Neumann. The Chieftans feature an efficient, though not particularly potent, offense at 58 points per game. Where Yutan has created much of its success is on the defensive end where it allows just over 37 points per game.
Facing the Chieftans' tough, aggressive defense, the Huskies never quite found a rhythm in the first two quarters and found themselves with just 11 points at halftime. By then, it was a 29-11 deficit.
"Kind of what you expect in a district game," Gabel said. "Kind of got off to a cold start by both teams there in the first quarter. Defensively they did good things coming right out of the gates.
"(In the second quarter) they started hitting some shots. We kind of got a little panicked a little bit and kind of forced up some shots and that's where they pulled away and extended their lead."
Shelby-Rising City started to find its offensive in the second half, but down nearly 20 at the break, the Huskies couldn't put together enough stops to put any pressure on the Chieftans.
"Our kids did a great job of battling," Gabel said. "We kept fighting. We knew what we were up against. They got runner-up last year for a reason. We kept competing. We never quit. The outcome is obviously not what we wanted, but I thought we did a good job of going in there and giving it everything that we had."
Behind Pinneo and Wingard in scoring was junior Micky Hoatson with six and junior Hunter Long and senior Bailey Belt with five each.
Wingard also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and Belt dished out three assists.
Tichota pulled down 11 rebounds in a double-double effort for Yutan, and, at 6-7, was a matchup problem all night.
"Footworkwise, athleticwise, abilitywise, we knew what (Tichota) was capable of," Gabel said. "They did a good job of getting him established in the post. Once he catches the ball he's got such a great ability of finding ways of scoring. You have to give him a lot of credit."
This was the final game for four seniors - Belt, Pinneo, Josh Seibert and Alec Weisman.
"When they first started, all in elementary and then working their way up through junior high, they had a lot of success. Their last couple years it expanded out into high school where they had a lot of success also," Gable said.
"It's huge for the program. We've had a taste of some success. They had a conference tournament championship last year, won the regular season championship last year and this year and then we just took that a step further. Those seniors are definitely going to be missed."
