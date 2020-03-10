Chieftan D ends Husky state hopes

Facing the Chieftans' tough, aggressive defense, the Huskies never quite found a rhythm in the first two quarters and found themselves with just 11 points at halftime. By then, it was a 29-11 deficit.

"Kind of what you expect in a district game," Gabel said. "Kind of got off to a cold start by both teams there in the first quarter. Defensively they did good things coming right out of the gates.

"(In the second quarter) they started hitting some shots. We kind of got a little panicked a little bit and kind of forced up some shots and that's where they pulled away and extended their lead."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelby-Rising City started to find its offensive in the second half, but down nearly 20 at the break, the Huskies couldn't put together enough stops to put any pressure on the Chieftans.

"Our kids did a great job of battling," Gabel said. "We kept fighting. We knew what we were up against. They got runner-up last year for a reason. We kept competing. We never quit. The outcome is obviously not what we wanted, but I thought we did a good job of going in there and giving it everything that we had."