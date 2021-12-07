Christopher Nickolite - Aquinas Catholic Super Senior

Christopher Nickolite enters the 2022 wrestling season as the hunted instead of the hunter. The Aquinas Catholic senior aims to defend his state title after he finished atop the podium last season in the Class C 138-pound tournament.

Despite the target on his back, he's approaching the season no differently.

"The hard work is put down no matter what," Nickolite said. "To be a state champ, you've got to do all the right things. Last year, I did that and this year I hope to do the same."

As the reigning state champ, expectations are naturally high. Instead of pressure, he sees the spotlight as a motivator.

"I know there's people out to get me, but I'm out to get people too," he said. "It goes both ways."

Nickolite has been on an upward trajectory since he first stepped on the mat as a freshman. In his rookie campaign, he reached state despite competing in just 19 varsity matches. The following year, he earned state runner-up, and as a junior, he emerged as the champion.

"Freshman year, I kind of got beat up on a lot. Going into my sophomore year, I realized I'm a competitor. I can hang in with these guys and it was just another whole mindset," Nickolite said. "Going into my junior year, I was like, 'this is my year, I can win a title this year,' and then it happened. This year, it's just one step farther. I've got to go undefeated and got to make a name for myself."

Nickolite began wrestling in kindergarten. He went to two wrestling tournaments and despite placing second in both events, didn't like the sport. In first grade his feelings began to change. Nickolite spent more weekends than ever at tournaments and began to feel the love. He was third at many of those events before leaving North Bend, the final tournament of the season, with gold. All he's wanted to do ever since is collect more.

The best part, is that everything is up to him - training, preparation and results.

"Obviously, coaches play a part into it, but when it comes down to it, if I'm better than the guy in front of me, then I can beat him," Nickolite said. "I don't have to rely on a team or anything like that. It's just myself out there."

Even as the reigning state champion, there's still a chip on Nickolite's shoulder. He finished last season with one defeat and he's determined to right that wrong this season, pick up another state gold and do it with a spotless record.

"That one loss last year," he said. "That one chip there, that one mistake; I wish I could have it back. But new year, new season."

-SAM FICARRO

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.