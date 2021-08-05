Clayton Denker embraces patience, trust in process after first year at South Dakota

Denker said the one of the biggest changes of jumping to the next level was the team size. After playing at David City, the Coyotes roster of about 100 players nearly tripled the size of the Scouts roster back home.

Another big change was the intensity of college workouts.

"Nothing could have prepared me for those college workouts. It was definitely a grind," Denker said. "Our strength coach did a really good job of preparing us, breaking down our technique to make sure we're able to lift properly so we don't get hurt. It was just trying to get in lifting shape, so that took a little bit."

With the season pushed back to the spring, the normal spring football practices was moved to the fall, allowing Denker more time to adapt to a no-huddle offense.

"The pace of the game was another one of the biggest differences in things that I had to get used to," he said. "Overall, it took some time to learn it all, but in the end, I think that paid off, and everything seemed to click once the season started."

With so many factors out of his control because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Denker embraced patience in his first season in Vermillion. It was the thing he learned most during his freshman season.