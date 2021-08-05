Clayton Denker embraces patience, trust in process after first year at South Dakota

David City's Clayton Denker stepped on the University of South Dakota's campus during an uncertain time. It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and college football was grappling with what to do with its season.
As an incoming freshman, Denker had to prepare for the big jump of going from high school to college football while most gyms were closed and most training opportunities were withheld. To say it was concerting would be an understatement.
A year later as Denker prepares for his second season in Vermillion, he welcomes a return to normalcy.
"It was definitely a time of uncertainty of how things were going to turn out," Denker said. "It was one of those things where we had to keep looking forward and keep working each and every day, each and every week to make sure we are as prepared as possible. We put just as many hours in to prepare for this."
The Missouri Valley Football Conference decided to delay the college football season until spring 2021, but South Dakota was only to play four of its nine scheduled games.
Despite not playing in any of those four, the Coyotes wide receiver enjoyed his freshman season.
"I think moving forward it was still a really good opportunity for us to be better as a team," Denker said. "It was overall a really good experience, even though we only had half of our games; definitely excited to see what this fall brings."
Denker said the one of the biggest changes of jumping to the next level was the team size. After playing at David City, the Coyotes roster of about 100 players nearly tripled the size of the Scouts roster back home.
Another big change was the intensity of college workouts.
"Nothing could have prepared me for those college workouts. It was definitely a grind," Denker said. "Our strength coach did a really good job of preparing us, breaking down our technique to make sure we're able to lift properly so we don't get hurt. It was just trying to get in lifting shape, so that took a little bit."
With the season pushed back to the spring, the normal spring football practices was moved to the fall, allowing Denker more time to adapt to a no-huddle offense.
"The pace of the game was another one of the biggest differences in things that I had to get used to," he said. "Overall, it took some time to learn it all, but in the end, I think that paid off, and everything seemed to click once the season started."
With so many factors out of his control because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Denker embraced patience in his first season in Vermillion. It was the thing he learned most during his freshman season.
"We all had to be patient for whether or not we were going to be able to have games. We had to be patient what the season was going to like, if we were going to have practices, what they were going to look like," he said. "Week to week, we just didn't know what was going to go on, whether we were going to have issues with COVID, if the other team was, so it really taught me patience.
"You just never know what the next day is going to bring. You might think that you're going to be able to play that game next day, but it might turn out that they have an outbreak of COVID."
Denker said he had to stay steadfast with the process and not let all the disruptions affect his growth as a collegiate football player. That included the often repeated phrase of "trusting the process." But while that might sound cliché, in his case it gave him the opportunity to work on his self-discipline.
How well he did is starting to reveal itself. Unlike last year, this summer has been a normal preparation period for Denker. South Dakota is scheduled to kick off its season Sept. 3 at Kansas. He attends a morning lifting group with conditioning before or after and then a couple days a week there's player-led captains' practices.
"So far, this summer has been going pretty smooth," he said. "We're actually able to be here this summer because last summer, a lot of the freshmen weren't able to come until the end of July, so we kind of missed most of the summer. Thankfully, everything has been going well and on track. So, hopefully, we'll be able to have a fall camp starting in a couple weeks."
One of Denker's main goals for the 2021 fall season is to make the travel team. Not only would he be on the field and enjoy the perks of big-time college football, but he'd have a chance to get on the field.
In order achieve that goal, Denker is focused on developing his skill set, learning the playbook and adapting to whatever role is asked of him.
"I would say definitely perfecting my own set of skills that works best for me. There's so many escapes and releases as a receiver. Just finding out what works best for me, but also learning the playbook. That's going to be the biggest thing," Denker said. "My goal is learning the playbook and definitely filling whatever role the team needs me to be, whether that's special teams or scout team, whatever it may be."
Denker said he's constantly working on his game. He utilizes the tennis ball machine to practice his hand-eye coordination and runs extra routes with the quarterbacks when he can.
"We continuously practice and train and it's one of those things where I know the play," he said. "That's my main thing, doing the little things in different areas to make my game better."
The mental side for athletes is just as important as the physical side. That rings true for Denker who's looking to improve his mental game and confidence as he enters his sophomore season.
"If you're not mentally focused, it can be easy to be overwhelmed and out of control, especially when the tempo is so quickly," Denker said. "Mainly, just having the confidence moving forward and doing all the little things so that it all just clicks together."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.