David City sophomore Clayton Zavodny led the Scouts at their home tournament on April 19 at David City Golf Course.

Zavodny placed fourth shooting a 74. He shot a 38 on the front nine and a 36 on the back nine for his fifth medal of the season.

Lakeview senior Maxwell Fremarek won the tournament shooting a 71. Humphrey St. Francis' Jaden Kosch shot a 72 for silver and Heartland's Creighton Friesen carded a 73 for bronze.

David City finished third with a team score of 334. Lakeview took home the title with a 309 and Yutan was the runner-up with a 321.

Keaton Busch shot the second-best score on the team with an 82. Jesse Divis and Cameron Hlavac shot an 87 and a 91, respectively. Xavier Boss rounded out the varsity group with a 105.

The Scouts competed in Monday's Wahoo Invite and Wednesday's Palmyra Invite. They'll host a triangular on Monday.

Aquinas Catholic and Shelby-Rising City battled through rainy and windy conditions at Thursday's Scotus Central Catholic Invite at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.

Jaylin Jakub, Max Scott and Seth Hlavac represented the Monarchs. Jakub posted the lowest score of 90, shooting a back nine of 43. Scott finished the round with a 100 and Hlavac ended the day with a 129.

The Huskies placed 18th with a team score of 496. Ethan Fjell tallied the best score on SRC with a 115. Leyton Voss finished three strokes back of Fjell with a 118.

Cohen Calahan completed the tournament with a 125. Landon Sliva and Kole Eickmeier posted a 138 and 146, respectively.

Aquinas took part in Tuesday's Twin River triangular and Wednesday's North Bend Invite. Shelby-Rising City's next competition is Friday at the Arlington Invite with the Monarchs and Huskies competing at Saturday's Oakland-Craig Invite.