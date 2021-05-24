Competition drove Couches to Omaha

OMAHA - David City’s Maya and Avery Couch have been competing against each other their entire lives. From basketball in the driveway to volleyball in the back yard to who can go faster on rollerblades, the competitive drive between the two sisters has always been there.

They took that drive to Burke Stadium on Friday and Saturday for the Class C state track and field meet. The Scout girls qualified in 11 events and won six medals while the boys won two medals in three events. Of those 13 events, eight David City had eight total athletes measuring itself against the best in the state - just like the Couches have been measuring themselves against one another for nearly two decades.

“I’m so competitive it’s crazy,” Maya said. “When you do the 100 (meter dash) or 200 together, at practice you can see if she beats me, I’m like mad at her. I’ll go, ‘OK, I see how it is’ so we definitely push each other like crazy.”

The Couches pushing each other culminated with them both making the 100-meter dash finals and as the second and fourth legs of the 400 relay.

Maya was slightly faster in the 100, but both collected a medal. They helped lead David city to bronze in the 400 relay. Avery won hardware on her own in the triple jump. Maya did the same in the 200.