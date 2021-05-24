Competition drove Couches to Omaha

OMAHA - David City’s Maya and Avery Couch have been competing against each other their entire lives. From basketball in the driveway to volleyball in the back yard to who can go faster on rollerblades, the competitive drive between the two sisters has always been there.
They took that drive to Burke Stadium on Friday and Saturday for the Class C state track and field meet. The Scout girls qualified in 11 events and won six medals while the boys won two medals in three events. Of those 13 events, eight David City had eight total athletes measuring itself against the best in the state - just like the Couches have been measuring themselves against one another for nearly two decades.
“I’m so competitive it’s crazy,” Maya said. “When you do the 100 (meter dash) or 200 together, at practice you can see if she beats me, I’m like mad at her. I’ll go, ‘OK, I see how it is’ so we definitely push each other like crazy.”
The Couches pushing each other culminated with them both making the 100-meter dash finals and as the second and fourth legs of the 400 relay.
Maya was slightly faster in the 100, but both collected a medal. They helped lead David city to bronze in the 400 relay. Avery won hardware on her own in the triple jump. Maya did the same in the 200.
The David City girls scored 26 team points and were eight in the standings. Chase County won the Class C title with at total of 68. Aquinas Catholic won the boys title 53 points. The David City boys were tied for 27th with eight points.
“It’s really surreal,” Avery said. “I didn’t think, personally, I would even make it to finals just because how I do in the 100. I'm like, 'Yeah, you know you're going to push yourself and you're going to do the best you can.' But at the end of the day, it is what it is. I'm so proud I made it here."
Maya reflected on the special season competing with and against each other. The sister duo made the finals in every meet this season in the sprints.
“It’s pretty cool being able to run with her this whole year, being able to work with her and make each other better,” she said. “We were there, we were like two places off and she’s pushed me all year. I’m just really happy we got to do it together and get to take this all in because, wow, it’s different.”
Maya ran 12.61 for fifth in the 100. Avery hit the line at 12.77 and was seventh. Adrianna Rodencal won the event in 12.36.
Avery was third in the triple jump on a top leap of 37 feet event. Renee Brummels won gold at 39-9.75. Maya was fourth in the 200 at 26.33. Kamrie Dillan of Chase County crossed the line first at 25.76.
Together, the Couches ran 50.61 in the 400 relay and were third. Behrs in the leadoff leg, and Natalie Blum in the third position, made up the rest of the group. Lincoln Lutheran took gold at 50.47.
Senior Lauren Vandenberg accounted for the other medal when she was sixth in the shot put on best toss of 37-9.25. Jessica Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City was first at 44-7.50.
"It was definitely my goal to place," Vandenberg said. "I came in with the mindset to make the most of this experience."
Neely Behrns was 13th in the 200 at 26.71 and 16th in the 100 at 12.95, Maya was 15th in the long jump at 15-3.25, Vandenberg took 21st in the discus at 98 feet even and Lili Eickmeier was 24th in the 100 hurdles at 17.56.
For the boys team, sophomore Caden Denker ran in the 200 and 400. Junior Jack McKay joined Denker in the 200. Denker made finals in both of his events, winning bronze in the 200 at 22.40 seconds and taking seventh in the 400 at 50.95. McKay was 20th in the 200 at 23.58.
Connor Bradley of Southern won the 200 in 22.10. He also won the 400 on a mark of 49.67.
The sophomore admitted finishing in third place exceeded his expectations.
“I started off the season good and it wasn’t until the end of the season I thought I had a chance to go state,” Decker said. “My work ethic all year was as good as it could be. I didn’t know what I expected this year, but I feel pretty happy about today.”
The Couches also felt pretty good to have their one and only chance to be at Burke together. Maya might have beaten Avery in the one event they went head-to-head, but Avery's bronze was the best result between the two.
Despite who finishes ahead, they always have each other’s back.
“I just want the best for her all the time,” Maya said. “Let’s say I finish first at a race and she got fifth, I’ll be like ‘Hey, great race. You did awesome.’ I put me last so that she feels confident going forward.”
“I may be mad, but at the end of the day, I know I have to be proud for her because she did great,” Avery said. “I have to be happy for that. I might have not done well but it’s OK.”
What’s the next measuring stick for the Couch sisters?
“Right now the competition is to see who’s taller,” Maya said. “It’s probably her (Avery).”
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.