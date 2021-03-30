Couch, Denker take gold in Fairbury

Scout athletes scored points in 17 events and one member of the boys and girls team each earned a gold medal on Saturday in Fairbury.
Avery Couch took the top spot in the triple jump and Caden Denker was the winner in the 200-meter dash. The Scouts also earned a gold medal in the girls 400 relay behind the team of Neely Behrns, Natalie Blum, Avery Couch and Maya Couch.
The girls scored points in nine events and took fifth in a field of 12 schools. The boys found points eight times and were 10th. York won the girls race with 77 points - five ahead of Seward and seven better than Elkhorn North. Seward sat atop the boys standings with 89 points - 20 better than York.
"It was great to be able to go out and compete. We saw a lot of great performances, and it helps to have a starting point with our athletes," boys coach Drew Rodine said. "We were impressed with how well they all competed, some even setting new personal records in a two-day period. Caden Denker, Dylan Vodicka, and Jack McKay are starting the season really strong with some great times. We are proud with how they competed to start the year and excited to see what they will accomplish this season."
David City had just competed two days earlier at the Shelby-Rising City triangular.
Saturday in Fairbury, Denker crossed the line first in the 200 with a time of 22.73 seconds - edging out second place by just two-hundreds of a second. He was also the runner-up in the 400.
Vodicka was fourth in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. McKay was sixth in the 100 and ninth in the 200. Other scoring events for the boys included Vodicka taking sixth in the high jump and a pair of sixth-place runs by the 400 and 1600 relay teams. The 400 was made up of Brock Dubbs, Seth Golden, Hunter Faz and McKay. Denker, Dubbs, Vodicka and Clayton Harris ran the mile relay.
Couch's win in the girls triple jump was with a mark of 35 feet, 1 inch. She tied Addie Thomas of Elkhorn, both had one foul in their attempts but Couch's second-best jump was better.
She was also fourth in the 100 and led two other teammates that also earned points in the event. Maya Couch was fifth and Neely Behrns took sixth. Behrns was also fifth in the 200.
Lili Eickmeier was fourth in the 300 hurdles. Lauren Vandenberg took second in the shot put, at 34 feet, 5 inches and was third in the discus with a top toss of 111-9.
The girls 1600 relay team of Vandenberg, Eickmeier, Kaydense Hansen and Natalie Blum were fifth. Emily Glodowski, Keetyn Valentine, Emily Johnson and Chloe Zegers were sixth in the two-mile relay.
David City returns to competition on April 5 in the Aquinas Invite.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.