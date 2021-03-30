Couch, Denker take gold in Fairbury

Scout athletes scored points in 17 events and one member of the boys and girls team each earned a gold medal on Saturday in Fairbury.

Avery Couch took the top spot in the triple jump and Caden Denker was the winner in the 200-meter dash. The Scouts also earned a gold medal in the girls 400 relay behind the team of Neely Behrns, Natalie Blum, Avery Couch and Maya Couch.

The girls scored points in nine events and took fifth in a field of 12 schools. The boys found points eight times and were 10th. York won the girls race with 77 points - five ahead of Seward and seven better than Elkhorn North. Seward sat atop the boys standings with 89 points - 20 better than York.

"It was great to be able to go out and compete. We saw a lot of great performances, and it helps to have a starting point with our athletes," boys coach Drew Rodine said. "We were impressed with how well they all competed, some even setting new personal records in a two-day period. Caden Denker, Dylan Vodicka, and Jack McKay are starting the season really strong with some great times. We are proud with how they competed to start the year and excited to see what they will accomplish this season."

David City had just competed two days earlier at the Shelby-Rising City triangular.